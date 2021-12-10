Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID, stats, earnings, guild, and best videos (December 2021)

One of the biggest personalities in the Indian Free Fire community is Sujan Mistri, aka Gyan Sujan. He is a popular content creator who operates the YouTube channel Gyan Gaming, where he has amassed over 13.1 million subscribers and 1.83 billion views.

Aside from that, he also streams the battle royale title on Booyah and has around 1.28 million followers. Here’s a glance at his ID in Garena Free Fire, as well as some other details.

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID, guild, and other details

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID is 70393167, and he is a part of the GyanGamingGG guild whose ID number is 61721403.

Lifetime stats

Gyan Sujan’s lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Gyan Sujan has played 19137 squad games and has outclassed his enemies in 6832, which comes down to a win percentage of 35.70%. With 68787 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 5.59.

Meanwhile, he has 510 victories in 2231 duo matches, equating to a win rate of 22.85%. In the process, he has notched 6095 frags with a K/D ratio of 3.54.

The YouTuber has also played 1435 solo games and has 159 Booyahs, having a win ratio of 11.08%. He has accumulated 2363 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 1.85.

Ranked stats

Gyan Sujan’s ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Gyan Sujan has bettered his foes in 139 of the 350 squad matches in the current season, translating to a win rate of 39.71%. With a K/D ratio of 9.45, he has 1995 frags.

Apart from this, Gyan Gaming has played a single duo game and has secured the win, amassing nine kills.

Lastly, the player appeared in 77 solo matches and had six kills with a K/D ratio of 0.08.

Note: Gyan Sujan's stats mentioned above were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as he plays more games.

Earnings

Gyan Sujan’s income (Image via Social Blade)

Gyan Gaming’s monthly and yearly earnings through his main YouTube channel are between $19.7K - $315K and $236.3K - $3.8 million, respectively. (Source: Social Blade)

Best videos

Here are the best videos on the YouTube channel of Gyan Sujan:

1) 8 Years Boy Challenge Raistar | 1 Tap Shot Clash Squad 1 vs 1 | Garena Free Fire

2) Patil Vs Raistar 9 Years Boy | 1 TAP CHALLENGE | Garena Free Fire

3) Sanju Lost -6000 Diamond | Quit Free Fire Sanju Prank | Garena Free Fire

Note: The videos are ranked based on the views they have received.

YouTube channel

Gyan Gaming has been uploading Free Fire-based content on his channel for the past few years. He previously made videos relating to games like Clash of Clans.

Also Read Article Continues below

Within the last 30 days, his subscriber and view count have risen by 700 thousand subscribers and 78.755 million, respectively.

Edited by Siddharth Satish