Skylord’s Free Fire ID, stats, guild, monthly income, and best videos in December 2021

Abhiyuday Mishra, aka Skylord, is a well-known personality in the Indian gaming community, and his content is primarily based on the popular battle royale title Garena Free Fire. The YouTuber seeks to create a positive change in the game’s community through his videos.

Over the years, he has gained an incredible following, and currently boasts a massive subscriber count of 1.36 million. In addition to this, the number of views on his channel has crossed the mark of 131.81 million.

Skylord’s Free Fire ID, stats, and guild

Skylord’s Free Fire ID is 77985476. He is the guild leader of DieAnotherDay, whose ID is 60986529.

Lifetime stats

Skylord’s lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Skylord has played a total of 15274 squad games and has outclassed his foes in 7616, resulting in a win percentage of 49.86%. He has accumulated 52150 kills in the process, ensuring a K/D ratio of 6.81.

He has 181 wins in 733 duo matches, resulting in a win rate of 24.69%. With a K/D ratio of 4.05, he has racked up a total of 2235 frags.

The YouTuber has also played 755 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 128, retaining a win ratio of 16.95%. He has bagged 2465 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.93.

Ranked stats

Skylord’s ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Skylord has played 112 squad matches in the current ranked season and has come out on top on 34 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 30.35%. With 430 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 5.51.

Meanwhile, the internet star has played three duo games. However, he is yet to secure a win or get a kill.

Lastly, Skylord has played eight solo games and has notched ten kills for a K/D ratio of 1.25.

Note: Skylord’s stats mentioned above were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as he plays more games.

Monthly income

Skylord’s income (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Skylord’s monthly earnings from his YouTube channel are stated to lie between $1.5K and $24.4K.

Best videos

Three of the most-watched videos (apart from shorts) on Skylord’s channel are at 2.4 million views, 1.7 million views, and 1.4 million views. Gamers can check them out below:

1) RAISTAR EXPOSED ME || SKYLORD

2) HELLO ANKUSH || SKYLORD

3) WHO IS SKYLORD || GARENA FREE FIRE

YouTube channel

Skylord has been regularly creating content featuring Free Fire for the past year and a half. The oldest video on his YouTube channel dates back to around June 2020:

According to Social Blade, Skylord has gained 40 thousand subscribers and 6.11 million views within the last 30 days.

