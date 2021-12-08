Romeo Gamer’s Free Fire ID, stats, earnings, best videos, and guild details (December 2021)

Yuvraj, aka Romeo Gamer, is a well-known Free Fire content creator from India. He has seen significant growth in the last three years, amassing tremendous stats in terms of both subscriber count (2.25 million) and views (139.82 million).

In addition to this, Romeo Gamer has approximately 286 thousand followers on his Instagram handle. He also runs another channel named Romeo Army with 132 thousand subscribers.

Romeo Gamer’s Free Fire ID, stats, and guild

Romeo Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 137719383. He is a part of the Romeo-Army guild whose ID is 1012706681.

Lifetime stats

Romeo Gamer’s lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Romeo Gamer has played 16556 squad games in Free Fire and has 5413 victories, having a win percentage of 32.69%. With 54074 kills, he has ensured a K/D ratio of 4.85.

Meanwhile, he has 658 first-place finishes in 4777 duo matches, which comes down to a win rate of 13.77%. In the process, he has racked up 15632 frags with a K/D ratio of 3.80.

The YouTuber has outclassed his enemies in 953 of the 5999 solo games, maintaining a win ratio of 15.88%. He has accumulated 25342 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 5.02.

Ranked stats

Romeo Gamer’s ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Romeo Gamer has 264 squad matches to his name in the ongoing ranked season and has 114 wins, leading to a win rate of 43.18%. He has notched 1247 kills for a K/D ratio of 8.31.

Coming to the duo matches, he has made 88 appearances and has 5 Booyahs, retaining a win percentage of 5.68%. With a K/D ratio of 2.40, he has 199 frags.

The famous figure has triumphed in four out of 28 solo games, converting to a win ratio of 14.28%. With a K/D ratio of 4.38, he has 105 frags.

Note: Romeo Gamer’s stats mentioned above were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as he plays more games.

Romeo Gamer’s earnings

Romeo Gamer's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

The estimated monthly earnings of Romeo Gamer lie between $866 and $13.9K. Meanwhile, his approximate yearly income is in the range of $10.4K and $166.2K (Source: Social Blade).

Best videos

The three-most watched videos present on the official channel of Romeo Gamer are at 9 million, 4.1 million, and 3.8 million views:

1) Ajjubhai Vs Romeo Gamer Funniest Collection- Who Will Win? Garena Free Fire

2) Only Treatment Gun Challenge- Hard Challenge For Romeo- Garena Free Fire

3) Factory Pe Mili Romeo Ki Juliet- Win 2 Weekly Membership By Romeo Free Fire

YouTube channel

Romeo Gamer has been making content for quite some time, and the oldest stream on his channel was released in June 2019. Over a relatively short period of time, he has uploaded videos about various aspects of Free Fire, including gameplay and cosmetics.

Romeo Gamer has gained 20 thousand subscribers and 3.463 million views in the last 30 days.

