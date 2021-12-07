Happy Prince Gaming’s Free Fire ID, stats, earnings, guild, and more in December 2021

Happy Prince Gaming is one of the most well-known Indian Free Fire content creators. His videos are fascinating, and his content covers a wide range of topics such as gameplay, challenges, and more. He has made fantastic progress in recent years, and gained a sizable following.

Happy Prince Gaming’s YouTube channel currently has over 6.22 million subscribers and 376.68 million views. The internet star also has 394 thousand Instagram followers.

Happy Prince Gaming’s Free Fire ID, stats and guild

Happy Prince Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 124618683. He currently isn’t a part of any guild.

Lifetime stats

Happy Prince Gaming's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Happy Prince Gaming has played 9093 squad games and has outclassed his enemies in 1804 matches, which comes down to a win percentage of 19.83%. With 26881 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 31.98%.

He has 274 wins in 1439 duo games, maintaining a win rate of 19.04%. In the process, he has accumulated 3855 frags for a K/D ratio of 3.31.

The YouTuber has also played 1389 solo games and has 154 first-place finishes, equating to a win rate of 11.08%. He has racked up 3579 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.90.

Ranked stats

Happy Prince Gaming's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

In the current season, Happy Prince Gaming has featured in 638 ranked squad games and has 54 first-place finishes, retaining a win rate of 8.46%. He has bagged 2196 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.76.

The player has participated in four duo games as well and has six kills with a K/D ratio of 1.50.

Lastly, the content creator has only played a single solo match.

Note: Happy Prince Gaming’s stats mentioned above were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as he plays more games.

Earnings

Happy Prince Gaming's income (Image via Social Blade)

Happy Prince Gaming’s monthly and yearly earnings through his channel are estimated to be between $2.8K - $44.4K and $33.3K - $532.6K, respectively.

YouTube channel

Happy Prince Gaming has regularly released content featuring the fast-paced battle royale title. The oldest video on the YouTube channel of the player was posted in April of 2019.

Also Read Article Continues below

In the last 30 days alone, he has accumulated 150 thousand subscribers and 11.096 million views.

Edited by Siddharth Satish