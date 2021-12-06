FF Antaryami’s Free Fire ID, stats, real name, guild, earnings, and more in December 2021

Sandeep Panwar is one of the several Free Fire content creators from India who have gained popularity. His YouTube channel, FF Antaryami, is quite prevalent among the game’s community due to the entertaining and engaging videos he has been making.

Presently, he has 3.6 million subscribers with around 526.49 million views. Sandeep Panwar also has another channel named LIVE WITH SANDY, but he hasn’t uploaded any content there in the last seven months.

FF Antaryami’s Free Fire ID, stats, and guild

FF Antaryami’s Free Fire ID is 297537840. He is the leader of the “AY-ESPORT” guild, whose ID is 63795383.

Lifetime stats

FF Antaryami's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

FF Antaryami has played a total of 11859 squad games and has outclassed his foes in 2460, which comes down to a win percentage of 20.74%. With 33734 kills, he has maintained an incredible K/D ratio of 3.59.

He has secured 464 wins in 5566 duo games, maintaining a win rate of 8.33. He has accumulated 16318 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.20.

The YouTuber has played 3885 solo matches and remained unbeaten in 303 games, resulting in a win ratio of 7.79. He has 8631 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.41.

Ranked stats

FF Antaryami's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

In the current ranked season, FF Antaryami has 136 games to his name and has 25 Booyahs, corresponding to a win rate of 18.38%. He has notched approximately 569 kills with a K/D ratio of 5.13.

The famous figure has made 235 appearances in duo matches and has been victorious on ten occasions, equating to a win percentage of 4.25%. With a K/D ratio of 2.65, he has 597 kills.

FF Antaryami has also featured in 11 solo matches and has two wins, translating to a win ratio of 18.18%. He has 49 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 5.44.

Note: FF Antaryami’s stats mentioned above were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as he plays more games.

Earnings

FF Antaryami's income (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, the internet star’s yearly and monthly earnings from his YouTube channel are estimated to lie between $5.5K - $88.8K and $66.6K - $1.1 million, respectively.

YouTube channel

FF Antaryami's oldest video was released in January 2020. In just a short span of time, he has garnered incredible numbers.

Also Read Article Continues below

Within the last 30 days, he has accumulated 140 thousand subscribers and 22.195 million views.

Edited by Siddharth Satish