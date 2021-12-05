How to reach Master tier in Garena Free Fire easily

The developers have brought in plenty of changes and optimization into the game with the release of the Free Fire OB31 update, which primarily includes multiple firearms and characters. Another area of change was the game’s rank system.

The update added a new rank called Master, higher than Heroic but just below Grandmaster 1.

New Master rank was added after Free Fire OB31 update (Image via Free Fire)

At first glance, this change is not significant, but it has a considerable impact as it will make the rank ladder even more competitive. With the new rank in the picture, many users desire to quickly reach one of the upper must tiers.

Tips to reach Master tier in Free Fire

3) Starting late

Starting a few days after the start of the season can be beneficial (Image via Free Fire)

Although it may seem strange and counterintuitive to the conventional idea of pushing the rank with the commencement of the ranked season, it is very effective. Since many players aspire to reach the Grandmaster tier, they have already commenced their grind to climb the rank ladder.

Suppose gamers start pushing the rank from the get-go, then it is likely that they will lose more matches to players with higher skill level, making it more frustrating to reach a higher rank. So when users begin a few days after the season begins, most players will already be in the upper echelons, reducing competition.

2) Characters, pets, and guns

Character forms an essential part of Free Fire, with character combinations having a considerable impact on the overall gameplay. As a rule of thumb, users should have one or the other character in which enables them to gain health points with Alok, K, and Jota, a few good ones to start. They can also have a different combination for Clash Squad and Battle Royale.

Alok can be a good choice for players (Image via Free Fire)

On the other hand, some pets like Falco are suited for the Battle Royale mode and thus should be avoided in the Clash Squad. Mr. Waggor is a good choice for Battle Royale and is widely used by gamers.

Players will have to depend on the loot for the weapons in Battle Royale mode while purchasing the desired weapon from the in-game store.

However, generally, users should gain proficiency in utilizing most of the firearms within the game if they wish to attain a higher rank.

1) Team

The lack of coordination and communication that comes with playing with random teammates might impede the advancement to the Master rank. Therefore, it is always advisable to play with teammates with similar objectives to push rank.

Furthermore, playing with them regularly, irrespective of whether it is Battle Royale or Clash Squad will build a great deal of understanding and teamwork, which is necessary while pushing the rank. Though it might take a while to find the right team, it will be worth it.

