How to rank up quickly to Grandmaster in Garena Free Fire before Season 24 ends

Garena Free Fire features two main game modes: Battle Royale and Clash Squad. To make them more competitive, both have separate ranking systems, which operate for a period of time. At the time of writing, Season 24 is going on for BR, and users can grind through tiers to get various rewards.

A lot of players dream about reaching Grandmaster, which is the highest rank available in the game. However, many factors come into play to do so, and individuals have to expend a significant amount of effort. Here are further details about the same.

Free Fire: How to reach Grandmaster quicker

Stated below are a few tips that players can incorporate to reach the top-most tier of Garena Free Fire:

3) Staying alive and avoiding hot drops

Hot drops need to be avoided by the players to stay alive (Image via Free Fire)

Players in ranked matches are awarded rank points based on several criteria, one of which is survival. Consequently, it is critical for them to live for a longer period.

Users are advised to play safe throughout the game to achieve this. Furthermore, they are recommended to avoid landing on hot drops because their likelihood of dying in the early stages is very high in those locations.

2) Using utilities correctly

Players need to use the grenades and other utilities appopriately (Image via Free Fire)

Another thing that gamers must keep in mind is that utility items must be used efficiently. Upon doing so, individuals will surely get an edge over the enemies on the battlefield.

For example, Gloo Wal can give them much-needed cover. Moreover, players can employ Grenades to wipe out their enemies effectively and use Smoke Grenades to block enemy vision.

1) Choice of characters

Characters possess special abilities in Garena Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

The characters in Garena Free Fire are some of its most influential assets. The reason for this is that they feature unique abilities that can change the course of the entire match.

Choosing the right character will make it easier for players to push their rank up. Furthermore, they can make the appropriate combinations, which dramatically improves their gameplay.

