Top 5 Free Fire character combinations for Chrono in November 2021

Chrono is one of the best characters accessible to players in Garena Free Fire. Cristiano Ronaldo's in-game persona was added in December 2020 and has become a fan favorite ever since.

The Time Turner ability is a crucial reason for the character's appeal. Even after two big nerfs, it remains relatively effective and will undoubtedly give gamers an advantage on the battlefield.

Chrono (Image via Free Fire)

When Time Turner is used, it creates a force field that blocks 600 damage from foes and increases the players' movement speed by 10%. These two last 5 seconds before a 220-second cooldown is imposed.

Disclaimer: Character combinations are dependent on the player's personal preferences, and the ones listed below are based on the writer's opinion.

List of the best character combinations with Chrono in Free Fire (November 2021)

5) Chrono + Rafael + Laura + Dasha

Rafael (Image via Free Fire)

Rafael: Dead Silent

Laura: Sharp Shooter

Dasha: Partying On

Rafael possesses Dead Silent which gives a silencing effect while players utilize Snipers or Marksman Rifles in Free Fire. In addition to this, the enemies hit and downed by users will suffer a 45% faster HP loss.

Laura (Image via Free Fire)

While coming to Laura's Sharp Shooter ability, it raises the accuracy of individuals by 35% while they are scoped in.

Dasha (Image via Free Fire)

Finally, in Dasha's Partying On, the max recoil and recoil buildup are reduced by 10%, whereas the damage taken from falls and recovery time from falls are lessened by 50% and 80%, respectively.

4) Chrono + Maro + Shirou + Wolfrahh

Maro (Image via Free Fire)

Maro: Falcon Fervor

Shirou: Damage Delivered

Wolfrahh: Limelight

Maro is based on Mohamed Ramadan and holds the Falcon Fervor skill, which scales damage as per distance up to 25%. Moreover, the damage given to marked enemies is boosted by 3.5%.

Shirou (Image via Free Fire)

Shirou is the next one on this combination and his Damage Delivered ability marks an enemy for 6 seconds when an enemy hits the user within a range of 80m. The first shot on the marked foe has 100% additional armor penetration. There's a 10-second cooldown after that.

Wolfrahh (Image via Free Fire)

With every additional observer or kill, damage taken from headshots decreases by 5% up to 30% due to the Limelight ability. Furthermore, the damage to enemy's limbs increases by 5% up to 20%.

3) Chrono + Kla + Antonio + Kelly

Kla (Image via Free Fire)

Kla: Muay Thai

Antonio: Gangster's Spirit

Kelly: Dash

Muay Thai is pretty good for close-range combat as it raises the fist damage of players by 400%. This enables them to take down enemies quickly.

Antonio (Image via Free Fire)

On the other hand, Antonio gives users 35 extra health points at the start of each round, meaning that they initially begin with 235 HP.

Kelly (Image via Free Fire)

Meanwhile, in Kelly's Dash, sprinting speed is raised by 6%, helping individuals to rotate quicker. They can additionally acquire the awakened version of this character to benefit from its ability.

2) Chrono + Moco + D-bee + Hayato

Moco (Image via Free Fire)

Moco: Hacker's Eye

D-bee: Bullet Beats

Hayato: Bushido

Moco's ability results in a 5 second tag to an enemy after the players hit them. Enemy positions will be provided to the teammates as well. Moco, like Kelly, has a unique awakened variant.

D-bee (Image via Free Fire)

Bullet Beats of D-bee results in a 15% increase in movement speed and a 35% increase in accuracy. This special ability of the character only functions when players are firing while moving.

Hayato (Image via Free Fire)

Hayato's Bushido results in a 10% boost in armor penetration with each 10% reduction in the players' maximum health.

1) Chrono + Jota + Jai + Luqueta

Jota (Image via Free Fire)

Jota: Sustained Raids

Jai: Raging Reload

Luqueta: Hat Trick

In Jota's Sustained Raids, players gain HP if they hit enemies using guns. Moreover, after users knock a foe, they will be get a 20% health rebate.

Jai's Microchip (Image via Free Fire)

Jai's Microchip is present in the in-game shop, providing gamers access to the character's ability after developers removed it earlier this year. With Raging Reload equipped, the gun's magazine automatically reloads by 45% after knocking an enemy. It only works with weapons from AR, SMG, SG and Pistol categories.

Luqueta (Image via Free Fire)

Lastly, Luqueta's Hat Trick leads to an increase in max HP by 25, up to 50 with each kill. This simply means that players will have 250 health once they get two kills.

Note: Abilities listed above are at the highest level of each character.

