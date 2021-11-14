Free Fire OB31 release date and Clash Squad season 10 speculation

Free Fire releases updates regularly, which introduces fresh content for gamers while also adjusting existing features. This essentially improves the overall experience, which is why the entire community awaits the release of a new update with eager anticipation.

The OB30 iteration was published in Free Fire on 28 September 2021, and now the upcoming one, i.e., the OB31 version, is getting closer by the day. The registration procedure for its Advance Server has recently begun, adding to the excitement surrounding the update’s release.

Speculated release date of Free Fire OB31 update

As of yet, Garena hasn’t revealed any specific date or information regarding the release date of the OB31 update. However, as per the speculation, it will be rolled out on 30 November.

Clash Squad Ranked Season will be concluding on 1 December in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

This is based on a pattern observed on the dates of the previous updates, as they were launched a day before the Gold Royale and Clash Squad Ranked Season ended. Both of these will end on 1 December, so the forthcoming update will likely be released on 30 November.

Gold Royale will be ending on 1 December as well (Image via Free Fire)

There will be a maintenance break on the day of the release, and users cannot access the server.

Moreover, as mentioned above, the registrations for the OB31 Advance Server have also started. This test server will open on 18 November and close on 25 November. During this time, individuals will be eligible to test out the features in the upcoming update.

Registrations for the Advance Server have recently started (Image via Free Fire)

Interested users can go ahead and register themselves for it. Click here to read a guide on the process.

Details of Clash Squad Season 10

Like other seasons, the ranks of the players will be getting reset after the end of the Clash Squad Season 9. Consequently, the season-end rewards will be sent to their in-game mail.

The new season, i.e., 10, will be starting on 1 December 2021. In the video above, users can check out the leaked rewards for it.

