How to download Garena Free Fire OB31 on Android, iOS and PC: Step-by-step download link and method

The Free Fire OB31 update was finally released on 1 December 2021, putting an end to a long wait. Though there were a handful of new features, several weapons and character abilities were balanced, thus offering everyone a more level playing field.

Interested personnel can download Free Fire from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. In addition to this, there is an option to enjoy the updated version on PC and Laptop using an Android emulator.

However, it is essential to know that starting with the OB31 update, a special emulator matchmaking pool has been introduced. This implies that users on the emulator will only be paired with other emulator users.

How to download Free Fire OB31 update - New Age

Android

Free Fire OB31 version is named New Age (Image via Google Play Store)

Those with Android smartphones can proceed with these steps to avail the new iteration:

Step 1: Visit Free Fire’s page on the Google Play Store. One can also use this link for that purpose.

Step 2: As the next step, tap on the “Install” option. The download process will commence soon.

Users can alternatively use the APK+OBB files as well. Read more about them by clicking on this link.

iOS

Users with iPhones can download Free Fire from the Apple App Store (Image via Apple App Store)

Here are the steps to download the Free Fire OB31 update on iOS devices:

Step 1: Open the Apple App Store and search for Free Fire. Alternatively, one can use this URL to reach the game’s page.

Step 2: Upon clicking the install button, the latest version of the quick-paced Battle Royale will be downloaded on the user's device.

PC (Emulator)

First, gamers would have to download the required emulator on their devices. For example, they can use BlueStacks. Once that is done, they will have to follow the following steps:

Step 1: Open the Google Play Store on the emulator, and search for “Free Fire.”

Step 2: Click on the “Install” button, by which one can avail of the new update.

