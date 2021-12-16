AS Gaming's Free Fire ID, stats, guild, rank, income, and best videos (December 2021)

Sahil Rana, otherwise known as AS Gaming in the Indian Free Fire community, is the second most subscribed-to Free Fire YouTuber in the country, with his current tally of 15.4 million subscribers. The player has achieved incredible success in the last two years after he started his channel in 2020 with only 45.4k subscribers.

He publishes a number of videos on his YouTube account, most of which are challenges or clips of him unboxing rare items within the game. The user has accumulated 300k subscribers and 78.185 million views in the last month alone.

AS Gaming’s Free Fire ID number and statistics

AS Gaming’s Free Fire UID is 169525329. He is the leader of the A_S✓E-SPORTS guild, whose ID is 2078898. The internet star is placed in the Diamond 4 tier in BR ranked and Silver 3 tier in CS ranked.

Lifetime stats

AS Gaming's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

AS Gaming has achieved 1253 first-place finishes in 7964 squad games, ensuring a win rate of 15.73%. He has achieved 21015 frags with a K/D ratio of 3.13.

He has 2290 duo appearances and has managed to turn 318 of these into victories, corresponding to a win rate of 13.88%. With precisely 6300 eliminations, the YouTuber has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.19.

AS Gaming has featured in 2738 solo games and turned 355 of these into booyahs, sustaining a win ratio of 12.96%. He has 10209 kills and a K/D ratio of 4.28.

Ranked stats

AS Gaming's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

AS Gaming has featured in 28 squad matches and placed first only on three occasions which comes down to a win percentage of 10.71%. He has eliminated 116 opponents with a K/D ratio of 4.64.

The YouTuber has amassed a single win out of 32 duo matches, roughly equating to a win rate of 3.125%. Along with 78 frags, he has held on to a K/D ratio of 2.52.

AS Gaming has played one solo game, but is yet to secure a kill or a win.

Note: AS Gaming’s stats are subject to change as he features in more games.

Income

AS Gaming's income (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, AS Gaming’s income is estimated to lie in the range of $19.5K - $312.7K. The yearly approximations for the same come out to be around $234.6K - $3.8M.

Best videos

1) GRENADE VS 49 PLAYER | GRENADE & LANDMINE VS 49 NOOBS WHO WILL WIN? | FREE FIRE GRENADE

2) Factory challenge | 49 player in last zone | Free dj alok for everyone - Garena Free Fire

3) Factory & Bimaskti Challenge | 49 Player In Last Zone Op Reaction - Garena Free Fire

Note: The number of views has been considered the sole criterion for determining the best videos.

YouTube channel

Also Read Article Continues below

AS Gaming started uploading content to his channel back in 2019 and has become an extremely popular face in the Indian community. He has 15.4 million subscribers, and his view count has exceeded 2 billion. However, the user only has close to 700 uploads on the channel.

Edited by Siddharth Satish