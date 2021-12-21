How to aim accurately in Garena Free Fire

Like any other battle royale title, Garena Free Fire provides users with plenty of options for weapons. Each gun belongs to a specific class and category, useful for a particular range, and these categories are also designated based on the recoil patterns, fire rates, and more.

If players know how to aim and fire, one can specialize each in a specific range. Like any other shooter, snipers in Free Fire are effective in long ranges with their low fire rate and more significant damages, while shotguns assist in getting kills when players aim accurately at close-quarter enemies.

Hence, it is essential to enhance the accuracy of the aim whenever players use a gun.

Tips to enhance aim accuracy in Free Fire

Tweaking the HUD layout to suit the grip

Customizing the HUD layout is crucial for aiming (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Controls are essential for aiming, firing, and moving during a match. It makes more sense for players to understand the application of different buttons in the default layout. After understanding the uses, one can adjust the controls for fire, jump, crouch, sprint, and more.

However, gamers should not copy famous YouTubers' layouts. Instead, they should prefer a comfortable setting for the users' grip. Moreover, players can turn off the keys that don't have much use.

Sensitivity assists in swiping and sliding

Players can make adjustments using the practice mode (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Default sensitivity often doesn't suit the swiping slide as general movement often feels sluggish, while scope movement is unstable. Hence, it is beneficial to lower the Sniper and 4X scope sensitivity, while players can adjust the other to a higher setting.

During Free Fire's training mode match, players can adjust to assist better. Players can learn more about the sensitivity adjustments here.

Batou training island helps

Players can use Batou island to practice hard (Image via Garena Free Fire)

After making adjustments, players need a real-match environment to enhance aim accuracy. Hence, they can use the Batou training island in Free Fire's practice mode. Moreover, players can equip different weapons with specific attachments to practice hard.

Gamers should understand that practicing hard will help their accuracy, but they will have to spend a lot of time on the training grounds for better results.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's individual opinion.

Edited by Srijan Sen