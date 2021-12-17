Best Free Fire sensitivity settings for players to use in 2022

Garena Free Fire touched the one billion mark in the Google Play Store earlier this year and became the third-ever video game to reach the milestone. The growth has not seen any deceleration even after registering so many downloads, and numbers have only grown with new updates.

The most popular BR game on Android welcomes many newbies every day who join to enjoy the battlefield experience of the 10-minute survival shooter. However, the control over characters and weapons has always been a recurring issue for beginners, which they want to resolve.

This issue arises most of the time due to sensitivity adjustments that make the controls sluggish in some cases while unstable in others. Hence, players should focus on tweaking the sensitivity settings to get a better experience on the battlefield.

Garena Free Fire: What should be the ideal sensitivity settings in 2022

The ideal sensitivity adjustments (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Half of December is already over, and 2022 is arriving in a few days. Fans can also tweak their sensitivity to the new adjustments for the new year. Here are the ideal settings that players can use for sensitivity in 2022:

General: 95-99

Red Dot: 91-95

2x Scope: 79-83

4x Scope: 54-59

Sniper Scope: 46-50

Free Look: 77-81

An ideal sensitivity should be higher for 'General' and 'Red Dot' while it should be decreased as the zooming power of scopes increase to reduce the instability in adjusting the aim. However, Free Look sensitivity depends upon an individual's choice.

How to adjust sensitivity in Free Fire?

Players can use Free Fire's practice mode to test the new adjustments (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Here's how players can adjust their sensitivity settings in Garena Free Fire:

Step 1: Open the Free Fire app and head to the settings menu by tapping on the icon in the top-right corner.

Step 2: Select the sensitivity tab to view Free Fire's default or current adjustments.

Step 3: Use the suggestions given above to adjust the sensitivity for each function within a suggested interval.

Step 4: Use training grounds in Free Fire to test and practice the new sensitivity settings.

Players can try different weapons and use the screen to slide down to control the recoil.

