Top 5 Free Fire character abilities for strategic gameplay

It is crucial to strategize before every Ranked match when players focus on maximizing their tiers in Free Fire. This strategy provides better clarity on the team roles and pays off during the actual game. One can also strategize by keeping in mind gun combinations and character abilities.

The chances of getting the desired weapon combination depend on the luck factor in a game. However, users can choose character abilities that suit their capabilities and skill-set. Moreover, users can work on their skills to equip the specific abilities and play a designated role in their teams before a match.

Here are the five best character abilities in Free Fire that one can use for strategic gameplay.

Which are the best character abilities for strategic gameplay in Free Fire?

1) Healing Heartbeat

Dimitri's Healing Heartbeat (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Level one duration - 10 seconds

10 seconds Level one CD - 85 seconds

Dimitri is a character that can provide HP recovery to the whole team while also helping the knocked-out players to self-recover using his healing zone. Hence, whenever a squad needs a medic, Dimitri should be the go-to character with his ability 'Healing Heartbeat.'

2) Riptide Rhythm

Skyler's Riptide Rhythm (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Level one CD - 85 seconds

85 seconds Level one Range - 50 meters

50 meters Level one HP recovery - 4 HP

If gamers play the solo mode, they need a character ability like 'Riptide Rhythm,' which is pretty balanced and assists in defense and attack. Skyler's active skill helps unleash a sonic wave that damages around five gloo walls. Moreover, with each gloo wall deployment, users can experience HP recovery.

3) Drop the Beat

Alok's Drop the Beat (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Level one duration - Five seconds

Five seconds Level one agility - 10%

10% Level one CD - 45 seconds

Everyone's favorite DJ Alok is an absolute team support as allies can benefit from the enhanced movement speed by being inside its five-meter aura. Moreover, players can use 'Drop the Beat' to get an HP recovery at a rate of five points per second.

4) Sustained Raids

Jota's Sustained Raids (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Level one HP gain via a knockdown - 10%

Jota is best-suited for players with an attacking strategy as his 'Sustained Raids' ability helps gain some HP whenever a shot hits enemies successfully. Moreover, a knockdown will provide a substantial increase in HP. Hence, players who often rush should consider Jota.

5) K

K aka Captain Booyah's Master of All (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Level one duration for EP recovery - 2.2 seconds

2.2 seconds Level one MAX EP - 150

'Master of All' is probably the most versatile character ability in Free Fire, as players can use it in any mode with any strategy. Users receive a buff in their MAX EP with two sub-modes of the ability, which are given as follows:

Psychology mode provides a 3 EP after specific intervals at different levels.

provides a 3 EP after specific intervals at different levels. Jiu-jitsu mode enhances the conversion rates of allies within the six-meter radius of the character by five times with ease.

Note: The list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's individual opinion.

