Best Free Fire gun combos to get maximum kills in ranked mode

The ranking system in Free Fire makes the game highly competitive, and there is a continual desire among the player base to rise through the tiers. A variety of factors must be considered to do this, with firearms being one of the most essential.

The developers have included a large variety of guns in the game, and having the right mix may give players a much-needed advantage when it comes to gunplay. As a result, here's is a list of the three most effective combos.

Note: This list represents the writer's opinion.

Gun combinations in Free Fire for more kills in ranked matches

1) AK + M1014

AK

AK (Image via Free Fire)

Damage: 61

Rate of Fire: 56

Range: 72

Reload Speed: 41

Magazine: 30

Accuracy: 41

Movement Speed: 62

Armor Penetration: 0

M1014

M1014 (Image via Free Fire)

Damage: 94

Rate of Fire: 39

Range: 10

Reload Speed: 20

Magazine: 6

Accuracy: 10

Movement Speed: 60

Armor Penetration: 0

Players in Free Fire greatly use assault rifles because they are ideal for all ranges of combat. The AK is among the most employed weapons in this category, but its significant recoil might pose a problem for some users.

Shotguns also come in handy during ranked matches, and they can be efficiently used to deal with foes nearby. As a result, the M1014 can be used in this combo. Individuals can also choose from a variety of different shotguns, according to their preferences.

2) AWM + MP5

AWM

AWM (Image via Free Fire)

Damage: 90

Rate of Fire: 27

Range: 91

Reload Speed: 34

Magazine: 5

Accuracy: 90

Movement Speed: 65

Armor Penetration: 0

MP5

MP5 (Image via Free Fire)

Damage: 48

Rate of Fire: 76

Range: 41

Reload Speed: 77

Magazine: 48

Accuracy: 54

Movement Speed: 66

Armor Penetration: 0

AWM is considered the best sniper rifle available in the game, and players will be able to utilize it in ranked matches to engage primarily in long-range fights. The significant damage enables users to take down enemies with relative ease.

MP5 combines well with the AWM and is an excellent choice for users. The SMG can be used to rush to foes and engage in short-range fights. Additionally, individuals can equip it with attachments to further enhance its performance.

1) SCAR + MP40

SCAR

SCAR (Image via Free Fire)

Damage: 53

Rate of Fire: 61

Range: 60

Reload Speed: 41

Magazine: 30

Accuracy: 42

Movement Speed: 62

Armor Penetration: 0

MP40

MP40 (Image via Free Fire)

Damage: 48

Rate of Fire: 83

Range: 22

Reload Speed: 48

Magazine: 20

Accuracy: 17

Movement Speed: 63

Armor Penetration: 0

Many people recommend the SCAR and MP40 combo because both guns are terrific on their own. SCAR can be employed for mid-range engagements and is pretty balanced when compared to the game's other assault rifles.

The MP40, on the other hand, has a rapid firing rate, which allows the user to eliminate foes quickly. However, the tiny magazine size may be a hindrance for them.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: Stats have been taken from the official website of Garena Free Fire.

Edited by Sabine Algur