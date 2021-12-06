Top 3 Free Fire tips to use AWM like professional players

Free Fire has a wide range of weapons that players can choose from. During long-range fights, many players choose sniper rifles to inflict more damage regardless of the distance.

Statistics of an AWM (Image via ff.garena)

AWM is one of the best sniper rifles that Free Fire offers its players. It has very high range, damage and accuracy, which makes it ideal for long-range fights. Here are a few ways by which mobile gamers can become adept at using the AWM.

Tips to help players use AWM like a pro in Free Fire

Players can make use of the following tips and tricks if they want to become good at sniping:

1) Proper attachments

Attachments of an AWM (Image via ff.garena)

Players can attach a silencer, muzzle, foregrip and a magazine. One of the best aspects of an AWM is that it comes equipped with an 8x scope, which makes it easier for players to aim and shoot.

A silencer is a must for using any sniper effectively, as it does not give other enemies a chance to become wary of the rifle. Since an AWM is only capable of keeping five bullets in a magazine, players are also advised to reload it as often as possible.

2) Sensitivity settings

Ideal sensitivity for sniping (Image via Free Fire)

Players need to tweak their Sniper Scope sensitivity to improve their AWM sniping skills. They can use the following sensitivity:

General - 98

Red Dot - 96

2x Scope - 83

4x Scope - 63

Sniper Scope - 50

Free Look - 70

Free Fire gamers have to practice right after saving the above changes. This way, they can get used to it and improve gradually.

3) Best character selection

Rafael's Dead Silent ability (Image via Free Fire)

Free Fire offers a wide range of characters and three of them are very suitable when it comes to sniping. They are Rafael, Maro and Laura.

Rafael has a silencing effect while players use snipers and he ensures that enemies that are hit and downed suffer 20% faster HP loss. Maro is also a good choice as the damage with distance is increased by 5%, and with Laura, beginners can boost their accuracy by 10% while scoped in.

Note: This list is not ranked and reflects the personal opinions of the writer.

