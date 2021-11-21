Best Free Fire headshot settings and sensitivity details for snipers

Headshots in a shooter like Garena Free Fire are crucial for many reasons, and dealing maximum damage is one of them. The importance of headshots is enhanced when playing as a sniper, which demands expertise.

Being a sniper in a battle royale shooter demands patience and accuracy. One has to execute perfect headshots to get the full benefit of the weapon. However, most gamers can be considered rookies at sniping.

The majority of the players, especially the newbies, find it difficult to control their weapons while adjusting aim and firing a shot. Therefore, they need to change some settings in their phones to make sniping easier.

Garena Free Fire: How to adjust sensitivity for headshots using snipers

When players open the sensitivity tab in the settings menu, they will see the following options:

General

Red Dot

2X Scope

4X Scope

Sniper Scope

Free Look

For sniping, it is clear that players need to adjust their Sniper Scope sensitivity. They can keep the setting in the range of "47-51" for the ease of swiping while aiming.

Players can tweak the other settings as follows:

General - 95-99

Red Dot - 92-96

2X Scope - 81-85

4X Scope - 57-61

Free Look - 67-71

Practice in training mode and adjust the HUD

Once the tweaks have been made, users can head straight to the training island of Free Fire to begin their sniping practice. They can also use the practice mode to adjust the controls of the HUD to suit their grip.

All they have to do is pick up a weapon and keep adjusting the buttons until they find an optimum HUD layout for themselves, which they can further use to enhance their expertise with the snipers.

They can start aiming at moving targets or go against the actual enemies for better practice. After devoting enough time to training, players should try an actual match to get better insight into the skill.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

