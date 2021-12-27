5 Free Fire character and pet combinations aggressive players use for rank push

Characters and pets are crucial elements of Free Fire, and they have a significant impact on gameplay. Both have specific abilities that may be highly beneficial to their users and provide them with an incredible advantage on the battlefield.

Many players are inclined to play aggressively and wish to rush into their foes. As a result, they look for the ideal character and pet combination that compliments their playstyle.

Note: This article reflects the opinion of the writer. The choice of character and pet combination is entirely up to the discretion of players. Additionally, all the abilities and skills stated below are at the peak level.

Character and pet combinations for rush gameplay in Free Fire

5) A124 + Agent Hop

A124: Thrill of Battle

The character’s ability converts 60 EP into HP within four seconds at the highest level. It possesses a small cooldown of only 10 seconds.

As a result, users will be able to convert the EP into health quickly in Free Fire. The collected EP can then be converted into HP when necessary.

Agent Hop: Bouncing Bonus

With Agent Hop equipped, gamers gain 50 EP whenever the safe zone shrinks in Free Fire.

4) Alok + Falco

Alok: Drop the Beat

Drop the Beat of Alok creates a 5m aura that enhances movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP per second for 10 seconds. This is followed by a 45-second cooldown.

Falco: Skyline Spree

There’s a 45% increase in gliding speed upon skydiving and a 50% increase in diving speed after the parachute opens when using the Skyline Spree skill of Falco. These effects apply to the entire team during a match in Free Fire.

Although the benefits of the combination may not be immediately obvious, Falco's ability enables users to land quickly, while Alok can boost movement speed on the battlefield and heal health.

3) Jota + Detective Panda

Jota: Sustained Raids

Jota is incredible for aggressive gameplay in Free Fire, and his ability helps users gain HP for hitting enemies with firearms. After they knock a foe, 20% of the player's overall health is replenished.

Detective Panda: Panda’s Blessings

Detective Panda works well with Jota, and gamers receive ten health if they take down an enemy.

Consequently, with both of these in effect, individuals would get a decent amount of health whenever they kill an adversary.

2) Skyler + Mr. Waggor

Skyler: Riptide Rhythm

Skyler unleashes a sonic wave, damaging five Gloo Walls within 50 meters. It has a 60 second cooldown in Free Fire. Furthermore, every Gloo Wall that a player deploys will recover health, starting at nine points.

Mr. Waggor: Smooth Gloo

When the player has less than two Gloo Wall grenades, Mr. Waggor’s ability produces one every 100 seconds. This makes it a viable option to pair alongside Skyler in Free Fire.

1) K + Ottero

K: Master of All

K boosts max EP by 50 points, and has two ability modes:

Jiu-jitsu: This increases EP conversion by a total of 500% (5 EP to HP per second). Psychology Mode: 3 EP is recovered by users each second, up to 250 EP.

The mode switch has a small cooldown duration of three seconds.

Ottero: Double Blubber

If gamers have Ottero, they regain a particular amount of EP when using Treatment Pistol or a medkit in Free Fire. This amounts to 65% of the health recovered at the highest level.

The EP gained from Ottero’s skill can become HP quickly due to K’s ability.

