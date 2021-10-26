5 best Free Fire character combinations with K in October 2021

Garena Free Fire has a large number of characters, each with its utility. As a result of their unique abilities, they are valuable assets to the game, and players often want to obtain them.

Among the most popular choices in Free Fire is K, due to his Master of All skill, which has two modes:

Psychology: Recover 2 EP every 2 seconds, up to 150.

Recover 2 EP every 2 seconds, up to 150. Jiu-Jitsu: Get a 500% increase in EP conversion rate

The mode switch takes three seconds, and the max EP also increases by 50, i.e., they can carry 250 EP in a match.

Note: Players can mix combinations according to their preferences, and characters have not been reused to increase options. Furthermore, all abilities listed below are at their peak level.

Most potent character combinations for K in Free Fire (October 2021)

5) K + Antonio + Kla + D-bee

Antonio (Image via Free Fire)

Antonio: Gangster’s Spirit

Kla: Muay Thai

D-bee: Bullet Beats

Antonio has the Gangster’s Spirit ability, and gamers can ideally use it in character combinations, especially for the Clash Squad mode. It provides them with 35 additional HP each round, meaning that they start at 235 health.

Kla (Image via Free Fire)

Kla is the next piece to this combination, and similar to Antonio, his ability is viable for Clash Squad. If players have Muay Thai equipped, their fist damage will be boosted by a total of 400%, enabling them to take down foes in close range quickly.

D-bee (Image via Free Fire)

D-bee was added to Free Fire after the OB28 update, and he has a unique skill named Bullet Beats. There’s a 15% rise in the movement speed and a 35% boost in accuracy when users fire while moving.

4) K + Shirou + Maro + Kelly

Shirou (Image via Free Fire)

Shirou: Damage Delivered

Maro: Falcon Fervor

Kelly: Dash

Shirou has a fantastic ability called Damage Delivered. If an opponent hits the user within 80 meters, they get marked for six seconds. Furthermore, the initial shot on the designated foe gets 100% improved armor penetration, with a 10-second cooldown after that.

Maro (Image via Free Fire)

Maro is the in-game persona of the famous personality Mohamed Ramadan. Falcon Fervor increases the damage of the players with distance, up to 25%. On top of this, there’s also a 3.5% upsurge in the damage to marked enemies.

Kelly (Image via Free Fire)

Finally, Kelly has the Dash ability, and it raises the sprinting speed of the players by 6%. If individuals also boast the awakened version, they can benefit from its ability.

3) K + Dasha + Laura + Rafael

Dasha (Image via Free Fire)

Dasha: Partying On

Laura: Sharp Shooter

Rafael: Dead Silent

Dasha is a character perfect for combinations, as Partying On has several effects. First, it reduces fall damage and recovery time from falls by 50% and 80%. The ability lessens the recoil buildup and the max recoil by 10% as well.

Laura (Image via Free Fire)

Laura’s Sharp Shooter aids users while engaging in mid/long-range fights and increases their accuracy by 35%. However, this is only applicable while they are scoped in.

Rafael (Image via Free Fire)

Finally, Rafael has Dead Silent, which provides gamers with a silencing effect while using snipers and marksman rifles. Additionally, enemies who are hit/downed suffer 20% faster health loss.

2) K + Jai + Hayato + Moco

Jai (Image via Free Fire)

Jai: Raging Reload

Hayato: Bushido

Moco: Hacker’s Eye

Jai’s Raging Reload is impressive for those who like playing aggressively on the battlefield. After players knock down a foe, the magazine of the weapon automatically gets reloaded by 45%. It only works for guns of these categories: AR, Pistol, SMG, and SG.

Hayato (Image via Free Fire)

Hayato has the Bushido ability in Garena Free Fire. The armor penetration of the player gets increased by 10% with every 10% reduction in their maximum health.

Moco (Image via Free Fire)

Moco is another wonderful character present in the game. Owing to Hacker’s Eye, enemies who are shot get tagged for 5 seconds. The info of their location is also shared with the teammates.

Like Kelly, Hayato and Moco have awakened variants that players can obtain.

1) K + Miguel + Jota + Luqueta

Miguel (Image via Free Fire)

Miguel: Crazy Slayer

Jota: Sustained Raids

Luqueta: Hat Trick

Miguel’s ability syncs well with K as it restores a total of 80 EP with each kill. Consequently, users can quickly convert this EP into HP (5 per second) using K’s Jiu-Jitsu mode.

Jota (Image via Free Fire)

Sustained Raids was reworked a few updates back. Now, upon hitting an enemy with a gun, health is restored. Moreover, knocking them replenishes 20% of health.

Luqueta (Image via Free Fire)

Luqueta’s Hat Trick is an outstanding skill, and with every frag, it raises the maximum health of players by 25, up to 50. It means that gamers will have 250 max HP after they gain two kills.

Note: This article reflects the author’s views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer