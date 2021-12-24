Top 3 mistakes that get Free Fire players stuck outside safe zone

Being stuck outside the safe zone in Free Fire as it begins to shrink is an unpleasant experience. Players are surrounded on all sides by enemies and the chances of making it out alive are low.

While most players usually avoid making this mistake, some tend to overextend their stay outside the safe zone. This makes it hard to win matches and may lead to an early exit from the game.

Thankfully, players can easily rectify these mistakes by following a few simple 'Dos and Don'ts.'

Evade getting stuck outside the safe zone in Free Fire by avoiding these mistakes

1) Landing at the edge of map and rotating late

Landing at the edge of the Free Fire map is generally a smart strategic move. This allows players to avoid early-game fights and gather loot in peace. However, there is a downside to this strategy.

Landing at the edge of the map makes it hard to rotate. Players are stuck between rotating and gearing up for the mid-game. Those who choose to loot will often find themselves running through danger to reach the safe zone.

An easy way to avoid this situation in Free Fire is to balance looting and rotation. Once basic gear has been acquired, players should move towards the center and only stop at strategic locations to find more supplies.

2) Getting stuck in a gunfight

Getting stuck in a gunfight outside the safe zone is a common occurrence. This happens mostly during the early and mid-game stages. However, this becomes dangerous when the safe zone begins to shrink.

Both sides have to choose between running to safety and getting an elimination. Since neither wants to back down, the zone eventually wins.

Although this situation cannot be avoided in most matches, players should try to escape from fights if they are far away from the safe zone. This increases the odds of survival in-game.

3) Not being able to secure a vehicle or surfboard

Running is an acceptable form of mobility in Free Fire and players can even increase their sprint speed by using certain characters and abilities. However, running across the map to reach the safe zone is not advisable.

When outside of the safe zone, finding a vehicle or surfboard is of maximum importance. Without them, players will find it hard to reach to safety. Even with the increased running speed, there's no outrunning bullets.

This scenario is made worse if players are in a 1v4 situation or simply far outside the safe zone, where rotating becomes a nightmare and the odds of being eliminated are extremely high.

Note: The list is in no particular order, and the article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha