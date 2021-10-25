5 tips to improve gunfights in Free Fire

Much like other battle royales, Free Fire focuses a lot on gunplay. Although character abilities play a vital role, being able to master how to use a weapon in-game comes in handy.

While the hipfire mechanism is a saving grace for newcomers, to get better in gunfights, players will have to evolve beyond that. By following a few simple tips and implementing them during gameplay, players will begin mastering gun-fighting mechanics.

5 things to remember to dominate gunfights in Free Fire

5) Master gun control

Mastering gun control is an important aspect of Free Fire. Being able to point and shoot at a target is only the first step in mastering this aspect in-game. To truly become better in gunfights, players will have to keep track of a few things.

Recoil and crosshair bloom are the two most important aspects of gunplay that players need to understand. Both of these affect the player's aim in combat, and knowing how to counter them is the first step towards getting better in gunfights.

4) Pick the appropriate weapon for the scenario

Not all weapons in Free Fire are suited for all situations. Some, like shotguns and SMGs, are useful for close range combat, while others like the sniper rifle and marksman rifle are good for long range combat.

Knowing which weapon to pick for a certain situation will make all the difference during a match. Even when the odds are stacked up against the player, things can end favorably if the right gun is chosen.

3) Always shoot while aiming down sight

The golden rule to improving gunfights in Free Fire is to learn and master how to aim down sight while shooting. While hipfire mechanics work well at close range, they become redundant as the distance to the target increases.

Players will need to learn how to effectively land headshots while aiming down sight to become better at gunfights. Although mastering this in-game mechanic may take some time and effort, it will be well worth it.

2) Use characters that improve gunplay

Characters in Free Fire play a vital role. Their abilities can shift the tide of combat and help players secure a Booyah. Although most characters have abilities either tailored towards offensive or defensive bonuses, there are some that are perfect for improving gunfights.

Characters like Laura, Maro, and D-bee can directly improve a player's proficiency in gunfights. Although their abilities are not as powerful as other characters in-game, if used correctly players can leverage them to maximize their advantage.

1) Use the emote button as a permanent crosshair

At times in the heat of battle, finding the crosshairs can become a difficult task. It often blends into the background or loses its visibility. This can hamper combat efficiency and create unfavorable outcomes for players. Thankfully, there is a way to overcome this problem in Free Fire.

Rather than depending on the natural crosshair, players can use the emote button on their HUD as a permanent crosshair. To achieve this, all players have to do is click on the customize HUD option, drag the emote button to the center of the screen, and resize it to perfectly fit the crosshair area. This should make aiming a lot easier.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

