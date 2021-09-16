5 tips to increase headshots percentage in Free Fire

While firing at targets is easy enough in Free Fire, being able to land headshots is not. It takes a lot of practice and skill to land perfect headshots during a match, especially when shooting at moving targets.

While landing headshots is not an absolutely necessary skill to win every match and get a Booyah, being able to land them will increase the chances of winning. By following a few simple tips, any player can get better at landing headshots.

How to increase headshots percentage in Free Fire

5) Take time and aim

While professional and veteran Free Fire players will be able to zig-zag their fingers and shoot precisely, beginners should avoid doing this. Rather than trying to be fast, beginners should take their time and aim at targets slowly.

Starting off slowly and learning how to preciously aim is the first step towards shooting with accuracy. While this process will be tedious at first, over time, players will learn how to aim fast.

4) Avoid automatic fire

While automatic weapons are a good way to eliminate an enemy fast in Free Fire, they tend to be inaccurate due to the high recoil. Shooting full auto not only decreases the chances of hitting headshots but also decreases the chances of landing at shots at all.

Players can learn how to land headshots using semi-automatic or single-shot weapons. They tend to recoil less, and players can improve their ability to land headshots using them.

3) Get a scope attachment

Being able to properly see the target is of vital importance in Free Fire. Without clearly seeing the target, players will not be able to shoot accurately. Nonetheless, there is a way to remedy this situation.

A lot of weapons in-game can be fitted with a scope attachment. Using these attachments, players will get a clearer view of their target and be able to land better headshots.

2) Avoid hip fire

Beginners in Free Fire will often resolve to hip fire mode in order to shoot at targets. While this method will work during the learning stages of the game, eventually, players will need to learn how to aim down sight.

Knowing how to aim down sight properly in-game will not only help improve accuracy but will also allow players to land more headshots with ease at any distance.

1) Master the sniper rifle

Unlike other weapons in-game, snipers are guaranteed to eliminate a player with a single shot most of the time. With 8x zoom, players will be able to get a headshot with ease due to clear visibility.

Although learning how to use a sniper rifle proficiently will take some time, it's well worth the effort. Players looking to get better at landing headshots should practice with a sniper.

