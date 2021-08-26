Top 3 tips to improve hipfire accuracy in Garena Free Fire

Eliminating enemies is one of the primary roles of gamers in Garena Free Fire. The greater number of eliminations in the game rewards players with more points that are significant to rank up.

While gamers prefer to use a variety of scopes during a face-off, a sudden ambush of enemies in close range requires players to engage in hipfire. Eliminating enemies through hipfire can be quite difficult, and gamers can die unless they take necessary measures to improve themselves.

Here are the top three tips to improve hipfire accuracy in Garena Free Fire.

Garena Free Fire: Basics of increasing elimination through hipfire

1) Adjust the sensitivity

Adjusting the sensitivity settings is probably the most overlooked aspect in Garena Free Fire. However, it is the basic factor that influences the result of a match, especially the fights through hipfire.

It is a universal truth that the sensitivity settings will differ from person to person. Gamers should therefore head to the Settings menu and make the changes required to set their style of play. Players should also try out the new settings in the Training Mode before engaging in a battle royale match.

2) Manuever during fights

The accuracy of hipfires is quite low, and players will be disappointed if they stick to one position and try to eliminate enemies. This will also make them vulnerable to enemy bullets and can be eliminated in a jiffy.

Gamers should always be in motion and fire towards enemies. Moving to and fro and sideways in a rhythmic pattern will not only escape the enemy bullets but will also help in increasing the accuracy of hipfire.

3) Practice more and more

"Practice makes a man perfect."

As the saying goes, gamers should practice the hipfire innumerable times to make it quite efficient and accurate in Garena Free Fire. Without adequate practice, players won't be accustomed to the hipfire settings.

Hipfire requires gamers to be alert and demands them to fully concentrate on the battle at hand. Practicing hipfires in the Training Mode of Garena Free Fire will not only increase the accuracy but also make players ready for every situation to face enemies instantly.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Shaheen Banu