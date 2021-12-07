5 best landing spots on Garena Free Fire maps for high loot

Free Fire is primarily known for its BR (Battle Royale) mode, and players enjoy the game's quick-paced experience. The developers have set up a ranked system which has made the gameplay quite competitive, encouraging users to rise up the tiers.

Survival and loot are among two of the most important goals of any match, and a landing spot affects a player's chances at both. Although the items are distributed randomly across the map, a few specific locations generally tend to feature a higher concentration of loot.

Disclaimer: This article is written as per the writer's personal preferences. Deciding on the landing spot is totally up to the player, and choice usually depends on their playing style in Free Fire.

Landing spots in Free Fire for the best loot

5) Peak

Peak takes fifth position on this list, and it emerges as one of the most preferred spots on the Bermuda map of Free Fire. This is primarily because of the centralized location and good loot.

It is spread across a vast area, featuring tons of buildings, where users can acquire ample supplies.

4) Bayfront

Bayfront is a fantastic location (Image via Free Fire)

When it comes to places to drop into Kalahari, Bayfront is one of the top options available to users. It is in a good location on the map and holds a large amount of loot, including firearms, vests, helmets, and more.

However, players may encounter adversaries in these surroundings, and will have to be vigilant while moving across the houses.

3) Bimasakti Strip

Bimasakti Strip is yet another viable location on the Bermuda map of Free Fire. It provides players with a varied range of items that will be handy in the later phases.

However, as it sees much action in the early stages of a match, users must always be cautious, or they may find themselves knocked out in a breeze.

2) Refinery

Refinery is among the best locations in Kalahari (Image via Free Fire)

The Refinery stands at the next position, and the location is situated in the centre of the Kalahari map. It is believed to be a hotspot. As such, individuals will be able to find a significant number of enemies there.

Nevertheless, they will also be able to discover a multitude of resources.

1) Brasilia

Brasilia is one of the most useful sites on the Purgatory map in terms of loot. Another intriguing feature is that it has a plethora of zip lines running across it, allowing people to rotate after they have obtained the required items.

The houses available in Brasilia contain an excellent quantity of loot, but there may be adversaries lurking around them as well.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: Users will have to strategically plan their landing spots based on the plane's trajectory.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee