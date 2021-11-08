Best Free Fire map and landing locations for beginners to get good loot

Free Fire is a famous battle royale game across the world. It offers an action-packed gaming experience, even for devices with low specifications.

Even though the title targets a wide-range audience with basic in-game mechanics, it also offers various options regarding gameplay and maps. Currently, there are a handful of maps available, out of which Bermuda is the most popular.

Gamers who are beginning their Free Fire journey will love the Bermuda map. However, these gamers need to know the best loot locations here.

Free Fire: Best landing locations on the Bermuda map for beginners

5) Rim Nam Village

Rim Nam Village in Bermuda (Image via Free Fire)

Located in the southwestern part of the map, the Rim Nam Village in Free Fire is one of the perfect locations for beginners. It is a little far from the island's central region, so users may fall outside the safe zone.

Since the first circle takes time to shrink, they can always dash into the zone without issues. The site has a handful of buildings scattered all over the place, but players can always find decent loot. Since it lies far off, opponents are also very rare.

4) Sentosa

This location is considered one of the safest places in all of Free Fire, let alone on the Bermuda map. Sentosa is located in the southeastern part of the map, consisting of an island connected to the landmass via bridges.

Since it is a bit far from the main areas, opponents rarely drop at this site. Gamers get a perfect getaway to explore and pick up decent loot to assist them throughout matches.

3) Shipyard

The northernmost location on the Bermuda map in Free Fire, Shipyard, provides a perfect place for beginners for good loot. The area encompassed by this POI is quite huge, and the availability of several buildings makes it an ideal place to get hold of some potent weapons and ammunition.

However, the location has the danger of being overcrowded. Therefore, users will have to watch their back while landing here.

2) Mars Electric

Mars Electric in Bermuda (Image via Free Fire)

Not many players drop at this location, even though it offers quite a good amount of loot. Those who have recently started playing Free Fire can land at this location to grab some good loot.

The site is accessible to other major POIs on the island, so gamers can easily rotate when the safe zone shrinks.

1) Cape Town

As the name suggests, Cape Town resembles a thriving locality with several buildings clustered together in one place. The presence of such structures makes the availability of good loot relatively high and also offers an excellent hiding place.

Beginners who have no issues facing enemies head-on right from the very beginning can land at this location. However, the drop rate of opponents varies from game to game.

While some prefer to land in this area for good loot, others avoid it since it lies at the western end of the island. Therefore, users need to keep their eyes and ears open if they wish to land at this location in Free Fire.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer