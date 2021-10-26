5 best landing spots for beginners in Free Fire's Bermuda map

Garena Free Fire offers four maps for classic Battle Royale mode, with Bermuda being the most popular in the game. Even though everyone is aware of Bermuda's locations and terrains, the map remains tough to conquer. Forming a decent strategy and applying it in a match surely works for any team's benefit.

Choosing a good landing spot is one crucial aspect that players should keep in mind while strategizing for a map like Bermuda. Therefore players, especially beginners, should choose places where they can have an effective start.

Free Fire's Bermuda: What are the best landing spots in for beginners?

1) Cape Town

Cape Town in Bermuda (Image via Free Fire)

Cape Town is a landing spot in Bermuda located in the extreme east of the map and can be considered a rather safe location for beginners. Players can find a decent amount of loot as Cape town has plenty of weapons dispersed all over it.

The spot's location in Bermuda also makes it one of the least explored ones on the map. Therefore, players have fewer chances to end up in a fight in Bermuda's Cape Town.

2) Sentosa

Sentosa in Bermuda (Image via Free Fire)

There are limited safe places in Bermuda, and Sentosa is among them due to its placement on the map. It lies in the south-eastern part of Bermuda on a separate small island connected to the mainland through bridges.

Players will rarely encounter any skilled enemies in Sentosa, which makes it a decent option for beginners. Hence, players can take their time to get enough loot and then move on to another location in the safe zone.

3) Mars Electric

Mars Electric in Bermuda (Image via Free Fire)

There are high chances of finding a good amount of loot at Mars Electric with low chances of encountering skilled opponents. Mars Electric lies in the extreme south of the map and hosts a relatively low number of players.

Although beginners can encounter some foes, there are good chances of escape. As a result, players should go for Mars Electric, provided the location is approachable from the flight's trajectory.

4) Rim Nam Village

Rim Nam Village in Bermuda (Image via Free Fire)

Like other landing spots featured on this list, Rim Nam Village is also among the least explored areas in Bermuda. Therefore, it has become a suitable option for newcomers to choose it as the starting spot.

Although Rim Nam Village often lies a bit further from the safe zone, it is still a good option for the early stages. Usually, its within approachable distance from the safe zone, and thus, players can freely roam while looting.

5) Shipyard

Shipyard in Bermuda (Image via Free Fire)

The Shipyard is not as safe as other Free Fire locations in Bermuda, but there is plenty of loot for the game's early stages. Its presence in the extreme North is also a reason why many players ignore the Shipyard.

Along with the loot, players can find plenty of containers and trailers that they can use to hide, incase a potential threat does pop up.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: The importance and safety of landing spots usually depend on the flight's trajectory, which changes with every match. Some users prefer hot-drops, while others play it safe. This article reflects the opinions of the writer and is not in any particular order.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan