5 best landing locations in Free Fire to get good loot for rank push

Garena Free Fire is pretty underrated when it comes to in-game competition as many gamers don't recognize the difficulty level it possesses. It requires more than skills for a person to crack the code for maximizing the tiers. Players should equip good characters to enhance their tactical benefits.

Winning is the best way to earn points for the rank push in Free Fire. Hence, to claim more victories, one should have a decent amount of quality loot. Although there is no guarantee of good loot, one can increase the chances of getting the same by landing certain spots in Free Fire.

Best landing spots in Free Fire to get good loot

1) Bayfront

Bayfront in Kalahari (Image via Garena)

Located in Kalahari, Bayfront is known for featuring intense action and good-quality loot. It can be considered an excellent location to push the ranks as players can easily survive in Bayfront because of the great cover.

The availability of structures makes Bayfront a suitable spot to camp and prey on vulnerable enemies.

However, high-quality loot also attracts several players; therefore, gamers need to be wary of any possible threat.

2) Refinery

The Refinery in Kalahari (Image via Garena)

Refinery lies in the central region of Kalahari and is among the most preferred landing spots for players. The availability of high-quality loot makes it a player magnet for Free Fire's desert map.

At the Refinery, gamers don't have to struggle much to find the desired equipment, but they have to be more vigilant for their survival. Hence, due to the amount of risk, Refinery is best-suited for the seasoned players.

3) Aden's Creek

Aden's Creek in Bermuda Remastered (Image via Garena)

Aden's Creek is among the locations that Garena added with the arrival of Bermuda Remastered. Located in the southwestern part of Bermuda Remastered, Aden's Creek is an excellent choice for survival as the spot attracts a low number of players.

In addition, players can secure a decent amount of items because of the excellent dispersion of loot. Hence, they can acquire a desired amount of loot and then move to other locations while encountering few enemies.

4) Brasilia

Brasilia in Purgatory (Image via Free Fire)

Brasilia is a crucial spot for players who are dropping into Purgatory because of the availability of essentials. The well-dispersed loot provides excellent assistance to the players aiming for the rank push in Free Fire.

Like most of the locations on this list, Brasilia also invites many players due to its loot. However, players can avoid unnecessary fights at the Free Fire hot-drop with a little bit of caution and cover.

5) Hangar

Hangar in Bermuda (Image via Free Fire)

Bermuda's Hangar is the last location on this list but is still a great place to land due to the amount of loot it features. The vast and open area is way riskier than other Free Fire locations.

However, if players can land early, they can get a considerable advantage and go berserk on opponents by surprising them. Hangar is one of the best locations for players who use rush playstyle and can score kills.

Note: The importance and safety of landing spots usually depend on the flight's trajectory and change with every match. Some users prefer hot-drops, while others may play it safe. This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen