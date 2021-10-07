3 best drop locations in Free Fire's Kalahari map after OB30 update

Players can find four battle royale maps in Garena Free Fire. They are Bermuda, Remastered, Purgatory, and Kalahari. Among them, Kalahari stands out given its unique terrain, given the lack of flora and fauna.

A desert map is an excellent place for sniping. There is less cover in the open battlefield due to the scarcity of bushes. There is also plenty of high ground advantage due to the undulating terrain. Hence, Kalahari is heaven for snipers and campers, lurking for kills.

However, players need a drop location with good loot and decent cover for survival on any Free Fire map.

Best landing spots on Kalahari in Free Fire

1) Confinement

Confinement quickly makes it to the list of ideal landing spots in Kalahari. Due to the placement of the area on the map, users encounter a low number of enemies after landing. In addition to that, the region is widely expanded and offers an extensive amount of loot.

The presence of Confinement in Kalahari also makes it one such spot that lies farther from the safe zone formation most of the time. Therefore, players should keep that in mind.

2) Refinery

Kalahari's Refinery lies in the center of the map and is arguably the most preferred landing spot amongst the players. Hence it can be classified as a hot-drop in the Free Fire's desert map.

Players can easily find an ample amount of supplies and enemies for fighting. Therefore, they have to be wary of their opponents while looting at Refinery. They should keep themselves ready for multi-squad battles.

3) Stone Ridge

Stone Ridge is the bottom-right spot in Kalahari with various buildings and is an excellent option for early landing. Players can easily find a decent amount of loot for their whole squad while the walls provide good cover.

The expanded area is not a hot drop, but the frequency of player landings changes according to the plane's route. Therefore, players can decide accordingly.

Note: The importance and safety of landing spots usually depend on the flight's trajectory and change with every match. Some users prefer hot-drops, while others may play it safe. This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

