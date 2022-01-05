3 tips to increase K/D ratio in Free Fire BR Ranked Season 25

Free Fire’s latest Ranked Season commenced just a few days ago and players have already begun their ranked grind. The K/D (kill-to-death) ratio is one of the major aspects that players use to judge each others' ability and skill.

A higher K/D ratio grants players bragging rights, something that is always aimed for by players looking to show off. Even if it is not a defining factor to assess the gaming skills of a player, many within the Free Fire community try their best to increase this ratio.

How to increase the K/D ratio in Free Fire?

Mobile gamers must follow the tips and tricks given below if they want to improve their kill-to-death ratio in Free Fire:

1) Using the right characters and pets

Free Fire offers a wide range of characters along with pets that players can use. To improve their K/D ratio, players need to focus on characters who improve accuracy like D-Bee or Laura.

Similarly, they can also use other powerful active characters like DJ Alok, K, and others. Pairing such characters with pets like Rockie, Robo, and Dr. Beanie is a sure-fire way to improve one's overall performance.

2) Passive over aggressive gameplay

It is of utmost importance for players to realize that Free Fire is essentially a game of survival with the ultimate goal of being the last player/team standing.

Therefore, engaging in unnecessarily aggressive combat in ranked matches is always risky. Instead, it would be wiser for players to play it safe and camp to take out enemies when the opportune moment arises.

3) Sensitivity settings

Players must always have the perfect sensitivity to ensure that they can kill their enemies with relative ease. However, mobile gamers must be careful and not blindly copy the sensitivity settings of a famous player.

After changing sensitivity settings to something comfortable for oneself, it is then vital that players practice and get used to them. Players looking to improve their headshot accuracy can test out the sensitivity settings shown above in Battle Royale and Clash Squad matches.

Note: This article is not ranked and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

