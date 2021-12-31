"We respect each other a lot and the bonding among us is very strong": Free Fire roster of Total Gaming

Total Gaming's Free Fire roster is one of the best on the Indian esports scene. The players have proven their worth consistently in almost every major Free Fire tournament.

From becoming champions of the Microgravity Gaming League – Free Fire Battle Royale to clinching the latest Free Fire Captain Season 6 trophy, the Total Gaming roster is geared to take down opponents in the upcoming Free Fire tournaments.

In a conversation with Sportskeeda Esports’s Debolina Banerjee, Total Gaming's Free Fire roster talked about their win in the Microgravity Gaming League – Free Fire Battle Royale, and more.

Total Gaming's Free Fire roster on India's esports growth, player roles, and more

Q. The esports scene in India has seen radical growth over the past two years. What differences did you notice before and after lockdown restrictions due to COVID-19?

Total Gaming roster: During the lockdown, most of the players were able to give proper time to gaming, resulting in the rise of many new esports athletes. Free Fire has become a lot more competitive.

Q. Free Fire has its fair share of content creators. How different do you think playing competitively is rather than content creation when it comes to battle royale titles? According to you all, which is more difficult and why?

Total Gaming roster: Content creation and esports are totally different when it comes to battle royale titles. Both are difficult in their own ways.

Q. Now that PUBG New State is here, do you think that the popularity/fan following of Free Fire will reduce? Will more people shift to the futuristic battle royale game?

Total Gaming roster: At this time, the fan following of Free Fire will remain the same. Few people may shift to PUBG New State for exploring/mastering new battle royale games.

Q. Total Gaming Esports is one of the most popular rosters in Free Fire. Tell us more about your roster and each player's role.

Total Gaming roster: Of our roster, we respect each player and the bonding between each of us is very strong, both online and offline. Each player has been assigned their specific role in which they are best. Here are the players and their respective roles:

FozyAjay – In-game leader and Support

MafiaBala – Support

Delete – Rusher

Mafia – Sniper

Dragogrg – Grenadier

Rohit – Rusher

Q. How much time does your whole squad dedicate towards playing Free Fire? What activities do you all like to indulge in when the team is not busy playing?

Total Gaming roster: We usually play different modes in Free Fire for the whole day to improve ourselves.

Aside from gaming, we usually go out to relax or chill with our teammates.

Q. Congratulations on winning the Microgravity Gaming League – Free Fire Battle Royale. What was your overall experience in this tournament?

Total Gaming roster: We had a great experience in the Microgravity Gaming League – Free Fire Battle Royale. The organizers introduced something new in this tournament, i.e., instead of cash prizes, they added items useful for players.

The INR 4,00,000 prize pool included four HP VR Headsets, four gaming-class 24-inch monitors, four gaming-class headsets, and a gaming laptop. It was an awesome experience with Microgravity. We await more such events in the future.

Q. From Desi Gamers to Orangutan Esports, there were quite a few tough competitors in the tournament. Whom did you consider to be the toughest competitor in the match?

Total Gaming roster: We treated every team equally and all of them were good competitors.

Q. Delete, from your roster, was also crowned as Man of the Match of the tournament. Who was the most difficult opponent to eliminate? With whom do you share the best synergy?

Delete: Every opponent was difficult to eliminate.

When it comes to best synergy, for a Rusher, it is always his co-Rusher or Sniper. Hence, I share the best synergy with Rohit and Mafia.

Q. What is your message to aspiring esports players who aim to become popular as a Free Fire professional gamer?

Total Gaming roster: Never get demotivated and always believe in your team. Practice plays an important role in esports. So the more you practice, the more you're likely shine in the Free Fire world of competitive gaming.

