5 best Free Fire character and pet combinations for healing and combat advantages

Free Fire has a unique collection of characters and pets with special skills. Players can use these skills in Battle Royale and Clash Squad matches they participate in. Healing is a vital aspect in any match that revolves around survival.

Hence, here is a list of character and pet combinations that Free Fire gamers can use to ensure the best outcome.

Best Free Fire character and pet combinations to use for effective gameplay

These are the Free Fire characters and pet combinations that players can choose from to focus on healing and combat advantages:

1) Xayne and Rockie

Xayne and Rockie (Image via Sportskeeda)

Xayne is one of the active characters whose cooldown time is pretty high at 150 seconds. Free Fire mobile gamers can pair her with Rockie, whose ability reduces the cooldown time by 6%.

2) Dimitri and Robo

Dimitri and Robo (Image via Sportskeeda)

Dimitri creates a zone where players can self-recover and boost 3 HPs per second for 10 seconds. To get an additional boost of HP, players can pair the character with Robo, who adds a shield to the gloo wall and recovers 60 HP to provide mobile gamers ample protection.

3) D-bee and Dr. Beanie

D-bee and Dr. Beanie (Image via Sportskeeda)

D-bee increases players' movement speed and accuracy by 5% and 10%, respectively, when they shoot at the enemies. He can be paired with Dr. Beanie so that his movement speed while crouching also improves by 30%.

4) Skyler and Mr. Waggor

Skyler and Mr. Waggor (Image via Sportskeeda)

Aside from helping them destroy gloo walls, Skyler helps Free Fire gamers recover 4 HPs when they deploy a gloo wall. Hence, they can use Mr. Waggor, who provides players with one gloo wall grenade every 120 seconds.

5) Dasha and Ottero

Dasha and Ottero (Image via Sportskeeda)

One aspect of Dasha’s ability helps in reducing the damage taken by falls by 30% and reduces the subsequent recovery time by 60%. Players can pair her with Ottero for a boost of EP equal to 35% HP recovered by using health kits.

Note: This list is not ranked in any particular order and reflects the author's opinion. Character and pet selection solely depend on a gamer’s playing style. All abilities listed above are at the characters' and pets' minimum levels.

