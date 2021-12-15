5 best Free Fire pets for beginners to get an advantage in combat

Much like characters, pets also help players in Free Fire when it comes to fighting off enemies. With a good character-pet combination, players can make their quest for survival comparatively easier.

Beginners often have a tough time when it comes to choosing an optimal pet. This article will guide them in choosing the best pet when it comes to gaining an advantage during combat in Free Fire.

Note: All abilities are at the pets’ minimum level. Players can level up their pets to make them more powerful.

Top Free Fire pets for a combat advantage

1) Robo

Robo and its ability (Image via Free Fire)

Characters like Skyler and Xayne are capable of destroying gloo walls. Hence, beginners can use Robo to help with adding a shield to a deployed gloo wall with its Wall Enforcement ability.

2) Ottero

Ottero and its ability (Image via Free Fire)

Health should always be of prime importance when it comes to engaging in combat. Ottero, with the ability Double Blubber, helps to recover EP that is equivalent to 35% of the HP recovered after using a med kit or a treatment gun.

3) Falco

Falco and its ability (Image via Free Fire)

Beginners can use Falco’s ability Skyline Spree to land early in a Free Fire match and arm themselves quickly. The pet boosts gliding speed by 15% and increases diving speed by 25%, using which players can also get their hands on good loot.

4) Dr. Beanie

Dr. Beanie and its ability (Image via Free Fire)

Using this Free Fire pet’s ability, beginners can make it difficult for other players to aim by increasing their movement speed. Dashy Duckwalk improves movement speed by 30% while players are crouching.

5) Mr. Waggor

Mr. Waggor and its ability (Image via Free Fire)

Gloo walls are important when it comes to engaging in aggressive Free Fire matches. By using Mr. Waggor, players never need to worry about running out of them. The Smooth Gloo ability will ensure that players have one gloo wall grenade every 120 seconds.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the author’s opinion and is not ranked. Character selection is an individual decision. Prioritizing one over another solely depends on a gamer’s playing style.

