3 best reasons to get Xayne character in Free Fire

Free Fire's wide range of characters consists of active and passive characters. While active characters have cooldown times whose skills must be manually activated, passive characters have no cooldown time (except Shirou). Their abilities are automatically put into effect whenever a situation calls for it.

Xayne is one of the few active Free Fire characters, which is quite underrated. Hence, here is a list of reasons why she should be chosen more often while playing aggressive matches in the battle royale game.

Best reasons to choose Xayne in Free Fire

1) Gloo wall damage

Gloo walls are one of the most essential tools in Free Fire. From taking quick cover to climbing atop high structures, gloo walls are a go-to supply for players.

Xayne has the power to destroy gloo walls, thereby making the opponents vulnerable. At the initial stage, she can destroy 40% of the gloo wall, and at the final level, 100% increased damage is inflicted on it to expose the players.

2) HP recovery

Health is wealth when it comes to intense Battle Royale, and Clash Squad matches in Free Fire. Xayne is one of the many characters which helps with HP recovery.

Her ability, Xtreme Encounter, provides players with a boost of temporary HP so that they can stand up to their enemies. She recovers 80 HPs throughout all levels.

3) Pet pairing

Proper characters are not enough to perform well. Pets complement the abilities of the characters and help them become more powerful.

Xayne is a versatile character who can be paired with many Free Fire pets. If players are searching for a pet who can supply them with gloo walls, they can opt for Mr Waggor. Alternatively, they can also pair her with Robo for additional HP or Rockie to reduce her cooldown time.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the author’s opinion and is not ranked in any order.

