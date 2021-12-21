5 best pets to unlock in Garena Free Fire before next update

Much like characters, pets in Free Fire also have unique abilities that players can utilize. The battle royale game currently has nineteen pets, out of which seventeen possess special skills that can be used in Battle Royale and Clash Squad matches.

Pets in Free Fire are usually introduced as part of major updates. The OB31 update has been rolled out recently and there are about two months left for the OB32 update to be released. Here are a few pets that mobile gamers must unlock before the next major Free Fire update arrives.

Best pets to unlock before OB32 update in Free Fire

1) Robo

Robo is one of the best pets (Image via Free Fire)

Robo’s unique ability is called Wall Enforcement and offers a lot of utility in Free Fire matches. This ability helps players by adding an additional shield to their gloo walls. Robo also helps with HP recovery by providing 60 HP at the first level and 100 HP at the final level.

2) Rockie

Rockie reduces cooldown time (Image via Free Fire)

Rockie is most suitable for players who use active characters in Free Fire matches. This pet’s ability is called Stay Chill. The special skill helps in lowering the cooldown time by 6% at the initial level and by 15% at the final level.

3) Falco

Falco helps players to land quickly (Image via Free Fire)

Falco’s ability Skyline Spree is useful for players who want to land quickly in matches for early loot and rank push. At the base level, the diving and gliding speed is increased by 25% and 15%, respectively. The gliding and diving speeds are further boosted by 45% and 50% at the highest level.

4) Ottero

Ottero's ability is called Double Blubber (Image via Free Fire)

Ottero helps with EP recovery that is dependent on HP recovered by players while using med kits and treatment guns. Double Blubber is a useful ability in intense matches. A player will recover EP that is equivalent to 35% of HP recovered at the first level and 65% of HP at the final level.

5) Dr. Beanie

Dr Beanie increases movement speed (Image via Free Fire)

Dr. Beanie can be used by players who use characters that boost movement speed like DJ Alok and D-bee. His ability Dashy Duckwalk increases movement speed while crouching. At the minimum level, the speed is increased by 30% and at the maximum level it is boosted by 60%.

Also Read Article Continues below

Disclaimer: This list reflects the author’s opinion and is not ranked in any order. Pet selection is an individual decision. Prioritizing one over another solely depends on a gamer’s playing style.

Edited by Siddharth Satish