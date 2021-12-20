3 best Free Fire pets and how to use them wisely

Free Fire has a good selection of pets and characters that players can choose from. Both have unique abilities that mobile gamers can make use of during matches.

Due to the range of pet abilities, it is often confusing for players to choose the best one, but this article should help sort that out.

Best Free Fire pets and the wisest ways to use them

1) Robo

Robo becomes exceptionally useful when it comes to adding an extra layer of protection (Image via Free Fire)

Robo is the most powerful pet in Free Fire with an ability called Wall Enforcement. This pet adds shields to the gloo walls and helps recover 60 HP.

Since there are two characters, Skyler and Xayne, who can destroy gloo walls, Robo becomes exceptionally useful when it comes to adding an extra layer of protection. Moreover, the ample supply of HP cannot be overlooked.

2) Rockie

Characters like Wukong and Chrono are best paired with Rockie (Image via Free Fire)

Rockie, with its ability, Stay Chill, is one of the most valuable pets in Free Fire. It helps lower the cooldown time of active characters by 6%.

Since most mobile gamers use active characters, the best pet to use is Rockie, as it reduces the cooldown. Characters like Wukong and Chrono are best paired with the pet.

3) Ottero

Ottero is a good choice as it helps with recovering EP that can be later converted into HP (Image via Free Fire)

EP is as important as HP in any Free Fire match. Ottero’s ability, Double Blubber, helps users recover 35% of the HP they receive when they use medkits or treatment guns.

There are two more pets in this battle royale game, Detective Panda and Spirit Fox, who help with HP recovery, but the amount of HP gained is not enough. As a result, Ottero is a good choice as it helps with recovering EP that can be later converted into HP.

Note: All abilities are at the pets’ minimum level. Players can level them up to unlock their full potential.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the author’s opinion and is not ranked in any order. Pet selection is an individual decision. Prioritizing one over another solely depends on a gamer’s playing style.

