5 best Free Fire character & pet combos for aggressive playstyle after OB32 update

The unique characters and pets featured in Free Fire can be mixed and matched by players to emerge victorious in Battle Royale and Clash Squad matches.

While some are into passive playstyle, others like to engage in combat whenever possible. Players who have an aggressive stance when it comes to their gameplay can always make use of the character and pet combinations given below.

Free Fire character and pet combinations for aggressive gameplay

1) A124 + Agent Hop

A124 and Agent Hop (Image via Sportskeeda)

A124’s ability, Thrill of Battle, was buffed in the OB27 update and now she can convert 20 EP into HP in just four seconds. If a player pairs her with Agent Hop, they can recover 30 EP whenever the safe zone shrinks, by using the pet’s Bouncing Bonus ability. This combination will allow players to rush at their enemies without worrying about health points.

2) Wukong + Rockie

Wukong and Dr Beanie (Image via Sportskeeda)

Wukong is one of the most used Free Fire characters by aggressive players. After his Camouflage ability’s latest nerf in the OB30 update, his movement speed was reduced by 20%. To make up for it, players can combine him with Dr. Beanie’s Dashy Duckwalk ability to increase the speed of movement while crouching by 30%.

3) Skyler + Mr. Waggor

Skyler and Mr. Waggor (Image via Sportskeeda)

Skyler is often used in aggressive matches for his ability to destroy gloo walls. Riptide Rhythm also allows players to recover 4 HP while deploying a gloo wall. Using Waggor’s Smooth Gloo ability, players can ensure they never run out of gloo wall grenades, as the pet supplies one every 120 seconds.

4) Xayne + Yeti

Xayne and Yeti (Image via Sportskeeda)

Xayne’s Xtreme Encounter allows players to gain 80 HP temporarily, which reduces over time and makes them vulnerable to damage. Players can pair her with Yeti who reduces damage caused due to explosives by 15%. The pet’s ability, Frost Fortress, has a cooldown time of 150 seconds.

5) Nairi + Robo

Nairi and Robo (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nairi is the latest Free Fire character, and can inflict greater gloo wall damage (by 20%) using assault rifles and also increase their durability by 20% with the Ice Iron ability. Since there are other characters who can destroy gloo walls swiftly, players can use Robo for additional protection. Robo’s ability, Wall Enforcement, adds an additional shield to the gloo wall and recovers 60 HP.

Disclaimer: This list is not ranked in any particular order and reflects the author's opinion. Character and pet selection solely depends on a gamer’s playing style and all abilities listed above are at the minimum levels of the characters and pets.

