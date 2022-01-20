3 best Free Fire character & pet combinations after OB32 update 

Just like how Free Fire's character abilities can complement each other in-game, certain pets do the same. When used in the correct combination, their abilities overlap and provide the user with massive benefits.

Sadly, identifying these combos is not easy. While seasoned players have had plenty of time to figure things out, newcomers to the game might need some help. While discovering the combos is rewarding, users can try out these powerful ones in the meantime.

Try out these pet and character combinations in Free Fire

1) Xayne + Rockie

Xayne received a buff in-game following which, her Xtreme Encounter ability has only become stronger. This allows users with an aggressive playstyle to rush enemies and break down their gloo walls.

However, due to the ability being so powerful, the cooldown period has been capped at 100 seconds. This means that it can only be used for important fights or as a last resort.

Thankfully, there is a way to reduce the cooldown period. Using Rockie's Stay Chill ability, the total cooldown duration for her ability can be reduced to approximately 85 seconds. While it may not seem like much, a 15% reduction is a lot of time saved.

2) Maxim + Ottero

Maxim's ability in Free Fire is called Gluttony. As the name suggests, he loves to eat food. This ability allows the user to consume mushrooms and use medkits 25% faster than other characters.

While the ability may seem trivial, being able to heal fast is a tactical advantage during combat. Players can spend less time recovering from injuries and get back in the fray sooner. While this ability is already very handy, it can be made even stronger by using Ottero's Double Blubber ability.

When using medkits, the user will recover HP and EP equal to 65% of HP recovered. With Maxim's ability to use medkits quickly, the EP bar will be full in no time.

3) Nairi + Robo

Nairi's ability in Free Fire is called Ice Iron. Using his extensive knowledge of gloo walls, the character is able to restore damaged gloo walls to full HP. Gloo walls recover 30% of their current durability every second.

Additionally, when using ARs, the character can find weak spots in the enemy's gloo walls and inflict 25% extra damage. This makes him the perfect character for both offensive and defensive gameplay

While his ability already makes gloo walls stronger, Robo can help make them even better. Using its Wall Enforcement ability, an overhead shield is added to the gloo wall. With these overlapping abilities, even Xayne will have a tough time trying to destroy them.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at their maximum level.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee