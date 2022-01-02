Top 5 Free Fire characters as good as Nairi in 2022

Free Fire has over 30 characters with unique abilities, which come in handy for players to improve their gameplay. The newest addition, Nairi, has become a fan-favorite character since his release.

His skill, Ice Iron, helps users increase their gloo wall's durability. There is a 20% increase in damage dealt to gloo walls while using an AR weapon. Gamers who don't own Nairi need not worry as this article shortlists five characters as good as him in Free Fire.

Five great Free Fire replacements for Nairi in 2022

5) A124

A124 aids in close combat battles in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

A124 is a good choice for players who play as front assaulters. She has an active ability called Thrill of Battle, where players can convert 20 EP into HP in under four seconds in its initial upgrade level.

The ability has a brief cooldown period of 10 seconds. It comes in very handy in close combat battles.

4) Chrono

Chrono can create an impenetrable force field that blocks 800 damage in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Chrono is recommended for aggressive players in Free Fire, thanks to his active skill, Time Turner. It can create an impenetrable force field that blocks 800 damage.

The skill has an initial duration of 4 seconds with a cooldown period of 180 seconds. The character is priced at 599 diamonds.

3) D-Bee

D-Bee helps raise movement speed in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

D-Bee is also a significant choice for users looking to get a new Free Fire character, thanks to his passive skill, Bullet Beats. With the help of D-Bee's talent, players can increase the movement speed while firing by 5%.

Along with this, the accuracy is also improved by 20%. The character is available for 499 diamonds or 8000 gold in the store.

2) DJ Alok

DJ Alok helps restore health in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

DJ Alok is one of the most used characters in Free Fire. Players love to use him for his Drop the Beat skill. It allows them to create a 5m aura, helping restore their health.

Gamers can restore 5 HP per second for 5 seconds at its initial level. The movement speed is also increased by 10%, and it has a cooldown period of 45 seconds.

1) Shani

Shani character in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Shani's character tops the list of characters as good as Nairi. Her passive skill is called Gear Recycle, and it helps users restore 10% armor durability after each kill.

The extra durability can upgrade the armor up to level 3. Players can purchase Shani's character for 499 diamonds or 8000 gold coins.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by Ravi Iyer