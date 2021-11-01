Top 5 active character abilities in Free Fire (November 2021)

Free Fire has over 30 characters available for players to choose from. These characters have abilities that are either active or passive. Players can purchase characters with the help of diamonds or get them for free by redeeming codes or participating in events.
This article discusses the top five active character abilities in Free Fire.
5 characters with the best active abilities in Free Fire
5) Wukong
Skill: Camouflage
Effect: The skill helps players transform themselves into a bush with a 20% reduction in movement speed. It has an overall duration of 10 seconds and the cooldown period lasts for 300 seconds. The transformation ends when players shoot an enemy player. The character is priced at 499 diamonds.
4) A124
Skill: Thrill of Battle
Effect: A124's active skill allows the user to convert 20 EP into HP within four seconds. The ability comes with a cooldown period of 10 seconds. Upon upgrading the character to the maximum level, players can convert up to 60 EP into HP. A124 can be purchased for 499 diamonds.
3) Clu
Skill: Tracing Steps
Effect: Clu is a newly introduced character in Free Fire. Using her ability, players can locate the positions of enemies (that are not in a prone or squat position) within a range of 50 meters. Information related to the enemy's position is also shared with teammates. Upon upgrading the character, the range expands to 70m, the skill duration increases to 7.5 seconds, and the cooldown period becomes 60 seconds.
2) DJ Alok
Skill: Drop the Beat
Effect: DJ Alok can create a 5m aura that increases movement speed by 10%. It also helps players restore 5 HP per second for five seconds. At its initial level, the skill has a cooldown period of 45 seconds.
Upon upgrading the character, the skill duration increases to 10 seconds, and the movement speed bonus increases to 15%. The character is priced at 599 diamonds in the store.
1) Chrono
Skill: Time Turner
Effect: Chrono has a unique skill that helps players unleash a force field capable of blocking 600 damage from enemy players. The player's movement speed inside the field also gets boosted by 5% for three seconds. Upon upgrading the character, players can reduce the cooldown period to 220 seconds, and the skill duration increases to five seconds.
Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.