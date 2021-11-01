Top 5 active character abilities in Free Fire (November 2021)

Free Fire has over 30 characters available for players to choose from. These characters have abilities that are either active or passive. Players can purchase characters with the help of diamonds or get them for free by redeeming codes or participating in events.

This article discusses the top five active character abilities in Free Fire.

5 characters with the best active abilities in Free Fire

5) Wukong

Wukong in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Skill: Camouflage

Effect: The skill helps players transform themselves into a bush with a 20% reduction in movement speed. It has an overall duration of 10 seconds and the cooldown period lasts for 300 seconds. The transformation ends when players shoot an enemy player. The character is priced at 499 diamonds.

4) A124

A124 in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Skill: Thrill of Battle

Effect: A124's active skill allows the user to convert 20 EP into HP within four seconds. The ability comes with a cooldown period of 10 seconds. Upon upgrading the character to the maximum level, players can convert up to 60 EP into HP. A124 can be purchased for 499 diamonds.

3) Clu

Clu in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Skill: Tracing Steps

Effect: Clu is a newly introduced character in Free Fire. Using her ability, players can locate the positions of enemies (that are not in a prone or squat position) within a range of 50 meters. Information related to the enemy's position is also shared with teammates. Upon upgrading the character, the range expands to 70m, the skill duration increases to 7.5 seconds, and the cooldown period becomes 60 seconds.

2) DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Skill: Drop the Beat

Effect: DJ Alok can create a 5m aura that increases movement speed by 10%. It also helps players restore 5 HP per second for five seconds. At its initial level, the skill has a cooldown period of 45 seconds.

Upon upgrading the character, the skill duration increases to 10 seconds, and the movement speed bonus increases to 15%. The character is priced at 599 diamonds in the store.

1) Chrono

Chrono in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Skill: Time Turner

Effect: Chrono has a unique skill that helps players unleash a force field capable of blocking 600 damage from enemy players. The player's movement speed inside the field also gets boosted by 5% for three seconds. Upon upgrading the character, players can reduce the cooldown period to 220 seconds, and the skill duration increases to five seconds.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by Siddharth Satish