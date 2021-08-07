5 best Free Fire characters with passive abilities in 2021

Passive abilities are highly underrated in Garena Free Fire and are overshadowed by active abilities. Characters like DJ Alok, Skyler, Chrono, and Wukong often take away the spotlight from other warriors.

There are many benefits of equipping a passive ability character. They don’t require manual activation, unlike active abilities. Additionally, players don’t have to worry about the duration and high cooldowns of their abilities.

Characters in Free Fire: What are the best passive ability options

5) Moco

Moco (Image via Free Fire)

Moco is pretty beneficial for defense and the team support as her ability Hacker’s Eye automatically tags the enemy shots for two seconds. Gamers can further share this information with their allies.

Hacker’s Eye is excellent for judging the enemies from a safe distance and proceeding without taking needless risks. Gamers can further enhance the tagging duration to five seconds at max level.

4) D-Bee

D-Bee (Image via Free Fire)

Whenever players fire a gun while moving in a game, their agility increases by 5% with D-Bee’s Bullet Beats. In addition to that, their gun’s accuracy also upscales by 10%, which is vital in fighting enemies while moving.

Gamers can further improve D-Bee’s passive ability at the maximum level, which will upgrade the agility and accuracy to 15% and 35%, respectively.

3) Thiva

Thiva (Image via Free Fire)

Free Fire OB29 update’s one of the latest character additions, Thiva, has great potential. Thiva's Vital Vibes increase the revival speed of downed players by 5%, and a successful revival results in 15 HP recovery in five seconds.

Players can fully upgrade a great passive ability for defense which pertains to Thiva’s passive ability at sixth level. At level six, players get a buff in rescue speed by 20%, while the five-second HP recovery increases by 40%.

2) Hayato

Hayato (Image via Free Fire)

While equipping Hayato, whenever players face a decrease in maximum HP by 10%, their armor penetration capability upscales by 7.5%. The increase in armor penetration makes Hayato’s Bushido a decent option for rushing.

Players can further upgrade bushido’s armor penetration capability at level one to 10% at level six. Hayato can also prove to be a great option for a combination skill with active ability characters like Alok and Chrono.

1) Jota

Jota (Image via Free Fire)

Before the OB29 update of Free Fire, Jota was a decent passive ability character and was helpful while rushing. Since the latest update, Jota has received some adjustments that have made the character more tactically adept.

Jota’s Sustained Raids enables an HP recovery whenever players use guns to damage opponents. Successfully knocking down an enemy provides a 10% HP recovery which can be increased to 20% at the sixth level.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's individual opinion.

