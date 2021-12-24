5 best Free Fire skins and items to get with diamonds from the store (December 2021)

Free Fire is one of the top-rated Battle Royale titles with millions of followers. With constant fixes and updates, the game has crossed the 1 Billion downloads mark on the Google Play Store.

The in-game currency, also known as diamonds, can be used to purchase many items in Free Fire, including Elite Pass, weapon skins, outfits, vehicle skins, and much more. This article discusses the five best skins and items to get with diamonds in Free Fire.

Best Free Fire skins and items to get with diamonds from the store

1) Angel with Horns Gloo Wall

Angel with horns gloo wall skin in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Free Fire has launched a new Gloo Wall in the store with astonishing looks. The Gloo Wall is available in the top-up event and players can get the Gloo Wall for free upon doing a 500 diamond top-up. The gloo wall has a red skull with two wings in white color.

2) Aurora Oni MP5

Aurora Oni MP5 weapon skin in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

The second skin that players can get from the store with the help of diamonds is Aurora Oni MP5. The weapon skin has an eye-catching animation with two fish revolving around the gun.

It also comes with a specialized kill feed for players. The skin can be unlocked from the Oni Spin event in the store. Each spin requires 20 diamonds.

3) Evil Slayer Bundle

Evil Slayer Bundle in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Another noteworthy item that players can obtain from diamonds in the Free Fire store is the Evil Sayer Bundle. The bundle can be unlocked from the 'Two Birds One Stone' event in the store. Players can do one spin for 12 diamonds and are guaranteed to win a grand prize for six spins.

The bundle has the following items:

Evil Slayer Top

Evil Slayer Bottom

Evil Slayer Shoes

Evil Slayer Head

Evil Slayer Mask

4) Flaming Red AK

Flaming Red AK skin in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

The Flaming Red bundle has a permanent weapon skin for the AK assault rifle. The weapon looks cool with red hot flame animations coming from the weapon skin. Players can unlock the skin for 40 diamond loot crate. Upon equipping the skin, the following attributes are changed:

Damage: Increased

Range: Increased

Magazine: Decreased

5) DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire store (Image via Garena)

Players can also unlock various characters in Free Fire using diamonds. DJ Alok is one of the most sought-after characters in the game, priced at 599 diamonds in the store. His unique skill 'Drop The Beat' allows users to create a 5m healing aura and also boosts movement speed.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

