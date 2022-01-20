Skyler vs Xayne vs Maxim: Which Free Fire character is better after OB32 update?

Following the Free Fire OB32 update, many changes were implemented to the game. Some of the most significant changes were the character balances. A few were nerfed, while others were buffed.

Three of these characters are Skyler, Xayne, and Maxim. Despite them already being good choices in-game, how will they fare after the update? Read on to find out who's the best.

Detailed comparison of Skyler, Xayne, and Maxim in Free Fire based on abilities and combat usage

1) Skyler

Ability

Skyler's Riptide Rhythm ability is devastating against gloo walls. When activated, it unleashes a sonic wave that can destroy five gloo walls at a distance of up to 100 meters. After being used, it has a cooldown period of 40 seconds. Additionally, placing down a gloo wall recovers HP.

Combat usage

Skyler's main role in combat is to destroy the enemy's gloo walls. Once their defense is down, picking them apart becomes easy. Additionally, players can also use him as a rusher due to his ability to self-heal.

2) Xayne

Ability

Xayne's Xtreme Encounter ability in Free Fire is devastating against gloo walls and shields. When activated, it buffs the user's attacks by 130%. The user also receives 80 HP temporarily, and the increased damage lasts for 15 seconds. Once used, the ability has a cooldown of 100 seconds.

Combat usage

When it comes to countering Chrono's shield, there is no one better than Xayne. Gamers who like playing aggressively can use her to chip away at their opponent's gloo walls with ease. Thanks to the temporary HP, damage taken can be shrugged off easily.

3) Maxim

Ability

Maxim's ability in the game is called Gluttony, which allows the user to consume mushrooms and use medkits 25% faster. The skill is passive and has no cooldown time.

Combat usage

Due to the less time taken to consume healing items, Maxim can be used to harass the enemy from the sidelines. If a player receives damage, they can simply heal at a moment's notice.

Verdict

Out of all three characters, Xayne benefitted the most following the Free Fire OB32 update. While the cooldown duration of her ability has remained the same, the damage output and ability duration have increased.

This extra damage will allow the user to destroy more gloo walls and exhaust the enemy's supplies. This is useful when wanting to apply pressure on an enemy or push them out of a defensive position.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at their maximum level.

Edited by Shaheen Banu