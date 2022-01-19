Free Fire OB32 update patch notes: New Charge Buster, character balance, weapon adjustment and more

The Free Fire OB32 update, which players and fans alike have been anticipating with bated breath for a while now, is almost here. The server has already been taken offline for maintenance and will not be available until later this evening.

The developers have released the Free Fire OB32 patch notes, which provide a detailed overview of the content that awaits on the other side of the break. Users already know about some of these changes via the post, but several other game-changing improvements include character balance and a better user interface.

Free Fire OB32 patch notes

Characters

Skyler

Players can now hold to aim using the skill button.

Olivia - Buff

Revived players will be revived with extra 30/36/43/51/60/70 HP -> 30/40/50/60/70/80 HP.

Xayne - Buf

Damage to Gloo Walls and shields increased from 40/50/61/73/86/100% to 90/100/110/120/130/150%.

Cooldown reduced from 150/140/130/120/110/100s to 130/120/110/100/90/80s.

Maxim - Nerf

Eating and using MedKits faster by 5/8/12/17/23/30% reduced to 5/9/13/17/21/25%.

Clash Squad

New Map

Alpine map available in Clash Squad and Clash Squad Ranked modes in Free Fire.

New Area

Hangar and Nurek Dam - new areas in Bermuda.

Map Balancing

Bermuda map adjustments in Katulistiwa, Mars Electric, and Mill.

Rank Battle Card

Loading page for Clash Squad Ranked now showcase Battle Cards - statistics and battle tags.

Bonus Airdrop

Airdrop will land on the map in every round, only in the classic Clash Squad mode.

New Rank Icon

New icons exclusive to Clash Squad Ranked have been incorporated.

Battle Royale

Safe Zone Pace Adjustment

Modified the time and speed of the first few Safe Zone shrinks to increase the pace of every match.

It is only available in the classic Battle Royale mode.

Nurek Dam Rework

Nurek Dam has been incorporated in Bermuda map.

In-game Events

Discounted items available in Airdrop Vending Machines.

War Chests will produce better gear as the match progress.

Equipment rarity in Airdrops increases as the match goes on.

Revival Mechanism Optimization

Players who parachute after revival will face towards the Safe Zone.

Revived players will have a Lv. 1 Helmet, a Lv. 1 Vest, and a Pistol by default.

Weapon Balance and Balances

New Weapon Charge Buster

Base Damage: 15

Rate of Fire: 0.3

Magazine: 3

Charge: Charging will increase range & damage, and reduce spread.

Multiple SMGs and Shotguns

M1014, SPAS12, M1887, MAG-7, UMP, MP5, MP40, P90, Thompson, MAC10 - Effective range -5%, long-distance headshot damage -20%

Mini Uzi

Effective range -5%

Long-distance headshot damage -20%

Armor penetration -20%

Vector

Long-distance headshot damage -20%

M500

Long-distance headshot damage -20%

SCAR

Damage +4%

Effective range +6%

AUG

Damage +2%

Effective range +3%

Kingfisher

Magazine +2

Flashbang

Damage 1 -> 5

Helmet Thickener

Headshot reduction -20%

Vests

Lv. 1 Vest: Explosives protection +10%

Lv. 2 Vest: Explosives protection +15%

Lv. 3 Vest: Explosives protection +20%

New Airdrop Weapons

Groza-X: Damage +10%

M249-X: Damage +5%，Rate of Fire +12%

SVD-Y: Penetrates Gloo Wall (reduced damage)

Training Grounds

Shooting Practice Enhancements

Enhancements to the Shooting Practice. New enemy-shape targets.

Gameplay

Weapon Tag

Weapon Tags in Backpack for quick usage reference.

Craftland

Matchmaking Function

Select Creative Mode and start matchmaking.

Players will be allocated 1 of the 14 maps on the hot list will be randomly.

Optimizations

Optimizations to gaming experience & smoothness in Alpine

Auto-equip all items obtained from weapon chests in the Training Grounds

Fitting Room and up to 2 presets for your costumes and outfits

“Like” button when teammates make First Blood, Triple Kill, or Quadra Kill

Selectable: While in a match, mute all messages or mute voices only

Collections tab moved into Vault

Switch on replay function to auto-save 10 most recent matches

Players can read the complete patch notes for the Free Fire OB32 update here.

