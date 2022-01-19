Free Fire OB32 update patch notes: New Charge Buster, character balance, weapon adjustment and more

The Free Fire OB32 update, which players and fans alike have been anticipating with bated breath for a while now, is almost here. The server has already been taken offline for maintenance and will not be available until later this evening.
The developers have released the Free Fire OB32 patch notes, which provide a detailed overview of the content that awaits on the other side of the break. Users already know about some of these changes via the post, but several other game-changing improvements include character balance and a better user interface.
Free Fire OB32 patch notes
Characters
Skyler
- Players can now hold to aim using the skill button.
Olivia - Buff
- Revived players will be revived with extra 30/36/43/51/60/70 HP -> 30/40/50/60/70/80 HP.
Xayne - Buf
- Damage to Gloo Walls and shields increased from 40/50/61/73/86/100% to 90/100/110/120/130/150%.
- Cooldown reduced from 150/140/130/120/110/100s to 130/120/110/100/90/80s.
Maxim - Nerf
- Eating and using MedKits faster by 5/8/12/17/23/30% reduced to 5/9/13/17/21/25%.
Clash Squad
New Map
- Alpine map available in Clash Squad and Clash Squad Ranked modes in Free Fire.
New Area
- Hangar and Nurek Dam - new areas in Bermuda.
Map Balancing
- Bermuda map adjustments in Katulistiwa, Mars Electric, and Mill.
Rank Battle Card
- Loading page for Clash Squad Ranked now showcase Battle Cards - statistics and battle tags.
Bonus Airdrop
- Airdrop will land on the map in every round, only in the classic Clash Squad mode.
New Rank Icon
- New icons exclusive to Clash Squad Ranked have been incorporated.
Battle Royale
Safe Zone Pace Adjustment
- Modified the time and speed of the first few Safe Zone shrinks to increase the pace of every match.
- It is only available in the classic Battle Royale mode.
Nurek Dam Rework
- Nurek Dam has been incorporated in Bermuda map.
In-game Events
- Discounted items available in Airdrop Vending Machines.
- War Chests will produce better gear as the match progress.
- Equipment rarity in Airdrops increases as the match goes on.
Revival Mechanism Optimization
- Players who parachute after revival will face towards the Safe Zone.
- Revived players will have a Lv. 1 Helmet, a Lv. 1 Vest, and a Pistol by default.
Weapon Balance and Balances
New Weapon Charge Buster
- Base Damage: 15
- Rate of Fire: 0.3
- Magazine: 3
- Charge: Charging will increase range & damage, and reduce spread.
Multiple SMGs and Shotguns
- M1014, SPAS12, M1887, MAG-7, UMP, MP5, MP40, P90, Thompson, MAC10 - Effective range -5%, long-distance headshot damage -20%
Mini Uzi
- Effective range -5%
- Long-distance headshot damage -20%
- Armor penetration -20%
Vector
- Long-distance headshot damage -20%
M500
- Long-distance headshot damage -20%
SCAR
- Damage +4%
- Effective range +6%
AUG
- Damage +2%
- Effective range +3%
Kingfisher
- Magazine +2
Flashbang
- Damage 1 -> 5
Helmet Thickener
- Headshot reduction -20%
Vests
- Lv. 1 Vest: Explosives protection +10%
- Lv. 2 Vest: Explosives protection +15%
- Lv. 3 Vest: Explosives protection +20%
New Airdrop Weapons
- Groza-X: Damage +10%
- M249-X: Damage +5%，Rate of Fire +12%
- SVD-Y: Penetrates Gloo Wall (reduced damage)
Training Grounds
Shooting Practice Enhancements
- Enhancements to the Shooting Practice. New enemy-shape targets.
Gameplay
Weapon Tag
- Weapon Tags in Backpack for quick usage reference.
Craftland
Matchmaking Function
- Select Creative Mode and start matchmaking.
- Players will be allocated 1 of the 14 maps on the hot list will be randomly.
Optimizations
- Optimizations to gaming experience & smoothness in Alpine
- Auto-equip all items obtained from weapon chests in the Training Grounds
- Fitting Room and up to 2 presets for your costumes and outfits
- “Like” button when teammates make First Blood, Triple Kill, or Quadra Kill
- Selectable: While in a match, mute all messages or mute voices only
- Collections tab moved into Vault
- Switch on replay function to auto-save 10 most recent matches
Players can read the complete patch notes for the Free Fire OB32 update here.