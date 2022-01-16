How to get free Gloo Wall skin in Free Fire this week

With the end of the SpaceSpeaker Top-Up, the Free Fire developers recently released the ‘SpaceSpeaker Top-Up II.’ It will last until 21 January and is ideal for users who frequently spend money on diamond purchases.

Basically, after purchasing a particular number of diamonds in the game, the players will be rewarded with two distinct rewards at no cost. Among the items that individuals can obtain includes an exclusive Gloo Wall skin named ‘Gloo Wall – Pink Wink.’

Guide to getting free Gloo Wall skin in Free Fire

The two rewards of the top-up event, Pan – Hip-hop Face and Gloo Wall – Pink Wink, will be given to players upon purchasing 100 diamonds and 300 diamonds. However, as popular websites like Codashop and Games Kharido are unavailable, the in-game top-up center will have to be used.

These are the steps gamers can follow to complete the purchase and get the rewards through the event:

Step 1: After opening Free Fire on their devices, individuals will have to access the in-game top-up center by clicking on the ‘+’ icon beside the ‘Diamond’ symbol:

Gamers have to click on this icon (Image via Garena)

Step 2: On their screens, they will find numerous top-up options. Users can proceed to choose the required one.

They can complete the in-game top-up for 310 diamonds (INR 240) to complete the event and get both rewards. Alternatively, they can also perform the 100 diamonds top-up (80 INR) three times.

Payment must be completed by users (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Once the payment goes through, the diamonds will be credited to their account. Players can proceed to claim the two top-up rewards through the event section.

Note: Although the rewards in the top-up event are free, users are required to spend the necessary amount of money on purchasing the diamonds.

How to equip Gloo Wall skin in Free Fire

Step 1: Users first have to reach the ‘Armory’ tab under the ‘Weapon’ section in Free Fire. Next, they must tap on the ‘Grenade’ option and select ‘Gloo Wall.’

Head over to the 'Gloo Wall' option (Image via Garena)

Also Read Article Continues below

Step 2: Lastly, they can choose the obtained skin and press the ‘Equip’ button.

Edited by Srijan Sen