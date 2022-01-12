Best ways to get Free Fire diamonds and rewards for free in January 2022

Over the years, various cosmetics have been introduced to Free Fire by the developers. The wide range of items includes skins, costumes, and more, which players can acquire in a number of different ways.

However, most exclusive items come with a cost, and not every user can spend real money on Free Fire. As a result, they search for methods to either get free diamonds or rewards in the battle royale title.

Note: The following is in no particular order and represents the writer’s opinion.

Free Fire: Best ways to get free diamonds and rewards

Diamonds

1) Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards can be used by gamers (Image via Google Opinion Rewards)

Google Opinion Rewards is probably the most acceptable means for users to acquire free diamonds. After completing the simple surveys, the application gives the players’ Google Play Credits’.

After accumulating a decent amount, they can be utilized by gamers to buy diamonds directly through the in-game top-up center.

2) Custom rooms

Custom Rooms are a good option too (Image via YouTube)

This is an excellent way for the players who want in-game currency. Generally, diamonds are one of the prizes in the Custom Rooms, and participating in them can give users a good chance.

Additionally, individuals can also partake in giveaways to have a shot at receiving diamonds.

Other rewards

1) Events

Users can complete objectives in events to get free rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Events are common, and developers frequently add new ones. Some of them provide users with free rewards. For example, the recently concluded New Age campaign events gave individuals an opportunity to get multiple costume bundles and other items at absolutely no cost.

2) Redeem code

Rewards Redemption Site is where redeem codes have to be used (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem codes emerge as another option for those users looking to acquire items in the game. They are pretty simple to use and can provide rewards with minimal effort. Players have to find a working code for their server and utilize it on the Rewards Redemption Site.

To find the latest codes, readers can tap here.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha