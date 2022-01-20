NayanAsin's (Assassins Army) Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, monthly income, and more in January 2022

Nayan Shelke, who is otherwise known to the audience by his in-game alias Nayan Asin, is the co-owner of the famous Free Fire YouTube channel Assassin Army. Nayan and Huzai have run the channel for over two years, during which they have amassed more than 5.57 million subscribers.

The channel has a wide variety of videos for players to enjoy, such as challenges, pranks, gameplay, and even content related to the new in-game events. The Assassin Army channel achieved the milestone of five million subscribers earlier this month.

What is Nayan Asin's Free Fire ID and stats?

Nayan Asin's (Assassin Army) Free Fire ID is 148880273. His stats as of 20 January 2022 are provided below:

Lifetime stats

Nayan Asin's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Nayan Asin has competed in 11692 squad games and amassed 3338 victories, equivalent to a 28.54% win ratio. He has 32821 eliminations, which corresponds to a K/D ratio of 3.93.

He has triumphed in 614 of 2145 duo matches, translating to a win rate of 28.62%. Nayan has recorded 5644 kills, securing a K/D ratio of 3.69.

The internet star has made 839 appearances in solo games and scored 110 wins to date, ensuring a win percentage of 13.10%. Nayan Asin has bagged 1476 kills, corresponding to a K/D ratio of 2.02.

Ranked stats

Nayan Asin's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The YouTuber has participated in 27 squad matches and defeated opponents in four of these, estimating a win percentage of 14.81%. With 34 frags, Nayan has held on to a K/D ratio of 1.48.

He has not yet participated in a duo game. Nayan Asin has engaged in a total of two solo matches but is yet to secure a kill or win.

Note: Nayan Asin's Free Fire stats are subject to change as he participates in more games.

Monthly income

Nayan Asin's income (Image via Social Blade)

The Assassins Army YouTube channel is estimated to generate $15.7K - $250.8K per month.

YouTube channel

The Assassin Army YouTube channel started in November 2019, and it took them just over half a year to achieve 100 thousand subscribers. The channel now has 611 uploads with a total of 683 million views.

Social Blade reports that in the last 30 days alone, the channel has gained 780k subscribers alongside 62.709 million views.

Edited by Siddharth Satish