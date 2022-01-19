Rishi Gaming's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, rank, monthly income, and more stats in January 2022

The enormous playerbase for Free Fire has incentivized content creators to offer a variety of content via several platforms such as YouTube. Rishi Agrawal, who runs the popular YouTube channel Rishi Gaming, has established a name for himself in the community.

His channel has grown rapidly in the last two years and he currently has a subscriber count of 3.87 million. Rishi has gained over 30k subscribers and 6.54 million views in the last month alone.

What is Rishi Gaming’s Free Fire ID and statistics?

Rishi Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 557371238. His statistics are listed below:

Lifetime stats

Rishi Gaming's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Rishi Gaming has participated in 8619 squad games and beaten his opponents 1560 times, contributing to an 18.09% victory percentage. He has a K/D ratio of 2.85 with 20131 kills.

The YouTuber has played 2493 duo matches and racked up 216 Booyahs, ensuring a win rate of 8.66%. He has bagged 5052 kills, securing a K/D ratio of 2.22.

Rishi Gaming has bagged 91 wins out of 1897 appearances in solo matches, resulting in a win ratio of 4.79%. He has 3106 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 1.72.

Ranked stats

Rishi Gaming's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Rishi Gaming competed in 126 squad matches this season, winning 17 of them for a win rate of 13.49%. He has registered 334 kills corresponding to a K/D ratio of 3.06.

Additionally, he has participated in a single duo game but was unable to secure a victory or kill.

Note: Rishi Gaming’s Free Fire stats are subject to change.

Rank and guild details

Rishi Gaming's guild details (Image via Garena)

Rishi Gaming is ranked in Heroic in both BR-Ranked Season 25 and CS-Ranked Season 10. He heads the RG ExSPORTS, whose guild ID is 61963969.

Monthly income

Rishi Gaming's earnings as reported by Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Rishi Gaming is estimated to make around $1.6K - $26.2K every month through the channel. His approximate yearly income lies in the range of $19.6K - $314.1K.

YouTube channel

Rishi gaming began his YouTube career in late 2018 with Clash of Clans videos but started uploading Free Fire related videos in early 2019. He has achieved widespread popularity in the community, having published 462 videos that have over 465 million views.

Edited by Siddharth Satish