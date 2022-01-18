AS Gaming’s real name, ID number, Free Fire stats, and more revealed

Free Fire content creation has been expanding rapidly, and several YouTubers have achieved record levels of subscribers and viewership. AS Gaming, run by Sahil Rana, is India's second most subscribed Free Fire YouTube channel with 15.6 million subscribers.

Players can find numerous challenges, pranks, and numerous in-game events on the channel. He is also the co-founder of X Network, alongside Raistar, Gyan Gaming, and Lokesh Gamer.

What are AS Gaming’s real name, Free Fire ID number, and stats?

AS Gaming’s Free Fire ID number is 169525329. As stated above, his real name is Sahil Rana.

Listed below are the stats of the content creator as of the time of writing:

Lifetime stats

Here are the lifetime stats of the popular figure (Image via Garena)

AS Gaming has played 8002 lifetime squad matches and has 1261 first-place finishes, equating to a win rate of 15.75%. He has accumulated 21117 kills in the process, ensuring an incredible K/D ratio of 3.13.

Meanwhile, he has remained unbeaten in 318 of the 2291 appearances in the duo matches, leading to a win percentage of 13.88%. With 6301 frags, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.19.

The YouTuber has competed in 2745 solo games and has bettered his foes in 357, maintaining a win ratio of 13.00%. He has secured 10253 kills to his name for a K/D ratio of 4.29.

Ranked stats

AS Gaming has not played ranked squad games (Image via Garena)

In Free Fire's ongoing ranked season, AS Gaming has only played a single match in duo and solo modes, killing one enemy in both of them.

CS Career

These are Sahil Rana's stats in Clash Squad (Image via Garena)

When talking about the Clash Squad mode, the content creator has played 1699 games and has 974 victories for a win rate of 57.33%. He has notched up 10706 kills at a KDA of 1.82.

Note: AS Gaming’s Free Fire stats are subject to change.

YouTube channel

AS Gaming started his YouTube journey in 2019 and has witnessed remarkable growth since mid-2020. The channel has more than 700 uploads, and the overall view count has already surpassed 2 billion.

In the last month itself, the overall subscriber count has exceeded 200k while the total video views have increased by 78.361 million.

