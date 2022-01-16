SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, rank, guild, monthly income, and more stats in January 2022

Sheikh Sabir, also known as SK Sabir Boss, is a Free Fire YouTuber well-known in the game’s Indian community. The player is mainly recognized for his incredible skills and gameplay videos, which he regularly posts on his YouTube channel for the past few years.

At the time of writing, his channel – SK Sabir Gaming, has over 4.82 million subscribers. Additionally, there are over 222.52 million views on his videos.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID, guild, and rank

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID is 55479535, and he is a part of the prominent “B░O ░S ░S” guild, whose ID is 60015463.

The content creator is placed in Grandmaster in BR-Ranked (Battle Royale) and Heroic in CS-Ranked (Clash Squad).

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

SK Sabir Boss has competed in 35031 squad games in Free Fire and has secured 11153 victories, having a win rate of 31.83%. With 122911 kills, he has maintained a kill-to-death ratio of 5.15.

In the duo mode, he has bettered his foes in 634 of the 3192 matches, leading to a win percentage of 19.86%. In the process, the player has notched 8747 frags for a K/D ratio of 3.42.

Finally, Sheikh Sabir has played 1749 solo games and has outclassed his enemies in 151, converting to a win ratio of 8.63%. He has accumulated 3606 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 2.26.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the current season of Free Fire, SK Sabir Boss has appeared in 687 squad matches and has remained unbeaten in 244, resulting in a win percentage of 35.51%. He secured 2059 kills in that mode at a K/D ratio of 4.65.

Apart from this, he has participated in four solo games and has a single win, equating to a win rate of 25.00%. At a K/D ratio of 1.67, he has racked up five frags.

Note: SK Sabir Boss' Free Fire stats are subject to change and were recorded in writing.

Monthly income

These are the estimated earnings (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade website estimates SK Sabir Boss’ monthly earnings from his channel to lie between $483 and $7.7K.

YouTube channel

It has been over two years since SK Sabir Boss has regularly uploaded content based on the game. There are presently over 329 videos on his channel, with the most-watched one having over 8.8 million views.

In the previous 30 days, he has gained approximately 50K subscribers and 1.93 million views, as per Social Blade.

