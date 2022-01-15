MrStiven Tc's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, guild, monthly income, and lifetime stats in January 2022

MrStiven Tc is a global sensation in the Free Fire community. He is among the most popular streamers and content creators, possessing an enormous fanbase to his name.

The prominent figure is en route to the massive 10 million subscriber mark on his channel, with the number currently standing at 9.3 million. In addition to this, his view counter stands at over 965.95 million as of this writing.

MrStiven Tc’s Free Fire ID, guild, and other details

MrStiven Tc’s Free Fire ID is 10887979, and he is part of the CLAN TC guild, ID number 60473738.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

MrStiven Tc has competed in 9059 squad games and managed to better his foes in 2399, having a win rate of 26.48%. With 31644 kills, he has maintained a kill-to-death ratio of 4.75.

Coming to the duo mode, he remained unbeaten in 484 of the 2616 appearances, leading to a win percentage of 18.50%. In the process, he bagged 9939 frags for a K/D ratio of 4.66.

Finally, the content creator has played 3834 solo games and has stood victorious in 12931, maintaining a win ratio of 11.81%. At a 3.82-K/D ratio, he has 12931 kills.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing Free Fire BR Ranked season, MrStiven Tc has featured in 13 squad games and has three wins to his name at a win percentage of 23.07%. He has accumulated precisely 70 kills for a K/D ratio of 7.00.

Apart from this, he has a single win in the duo matches he has played, upholding a win ratio of 12.50%. The player has 48 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 6.86.

MrStiven Tc has played four ranked solo games and has two victories, converting to a 50% win rate. He has notched 34 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 17.00.

Note: MrStiven Tc's Free Fire stats are subject to change and were recorded at the time of writing.

Monthly income

Monthly income

According to Social Blade, his monthly earnings are stated to lie between $3.3K and $53K, whereas his yearly earnings are estimated to be in the range of $39.7K-$635.5K.

YouTube channel

MrStiven Tc has been running his YouTube channel for over four years, with the oldest video dating to November 2017. Before switching to Garena's battle royale title, he uploaded content around other games like Bullet Force.

Within the last 30 days, MrStiven Tc’s channel has gained 70 thousand subscribers and 13.24 million views, as per Social Blade.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha